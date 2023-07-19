LVFNL: Goalkicking machine Grenfell to stay with Marong in 2024

THE leading goalkicker across country Victoria - Brandyn Grenfell - will remain with Marong for the 2024 season.
Hot off the heels of Linton Jacobs re-committing as coach for next year, Grenfell has also re-signed with the Panthers.
But whether it will be Loddon Valley or Heathcote District league defenders who will be trying to curtail the influence of Grenfell next year is still to be determined.
The Panthers are currently working through the dual process of trying to win Loddon Valley league football and netball premierships this year, while also seeking a move to the Heathcote District league for next season.
Grenfell has kicked the most goals across country Victoria this year with 94, 16 more than second-placed Dominic Dare (78) of Alvie.
Grenfell joined the Panthers in June of 2021 and in 31 games for the club has kicked 248 goals - an average of eight - which includes 12 double-figure bags.
"It's a massive signing for us and he's just so valuable for us," coach Jacobs said on Wednesday.
"His number of goals obviously speaks for itself, but he has been really valuable for us in the ruck this year and to be able to play those multiple roles and have the influence he does is huge."
Marong plays Bears Lagoon-Serpentine this Saturday with Grenfell needing to kick six goals to reach the ton for the second year in a row.
Young gun and Grenfell's 2022 premiership team-mate Ryley Taylor has also re-signed with the Panthers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.