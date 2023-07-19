Bendigo Advertiser
LVFNL: Goalkicking machine Grenfell to stay with Marong in 2024

Luke West
Luke West
July 19 2023
Brandyn Genfell has re-signed with Marong in the Loddon Valley league for 2024.
READ MORE: Jacobs to lead Panthers in 2024 - but in what league?

