CHAPMAN'S APPOINTMENT STORY: Paul Chapman appointed new senior coach of Kyneton
PAUL Chapman has coached his last game for Kyneton in the BFNL
The Tigers announced on Wednesday morning that Chapman has stepped down as coach with six rounds remaining in what was his third season at the helm.
"The Kyneton Football Netball Club and Paul Chapman have made a mutual decision that he will step down as senior coach, effective immediately," Kyneton president Hayden Evans said.
"The timing of this decision is because Paul has increased work and family commitments and the KFNC needs to commence planning for the 2024 season.
"This was a difficult decision handled respectfully and was made amicably.
"The KFNC is extremely thankful to Chappy for his contribution over his three years. He refreshed the KFNC with his professionalism and set high standards."
The KFNC is extremely thankful to Chappy for his contribution over his three years. He refreshed the KFNC with his professionalism and set high standards- Hayden Evans - Kyneton president
The Tigers were yet to announce a replacement for Chapman following the announcement.
"We're having meetings about it, but everyone will know by the end of the week," Evans said when contacted by the Bendigo Advertiser.
The appointment of Chapman in October of 2020 generated enormous buzz around not just Kyneton, but the BFNL given his football pedigree that included winning three AFL premierships with Geelong.
Under Chapman's guidance the Tigers finished 7th in the COVID-shortened 2021 season and 6th last year, while Kyneton is currently 7th on the ladder.
The Tigers had an 18-24 record under Chapman.
Kyneton is headed to Princes Park to play Maryborough in round 13 this Saturday.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.