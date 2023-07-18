Police are seeking information after a person stole two dogs from a Moliagul property, near Dunolly, and dumped them over the weekend.
It is understood two Jack Russells, Sassy and Buzzy, were outside with their owner on Moliagul Drive on July 16 when a white utility pulled up around 11.30am.
Police were told the driver opened the door, stole the two dogs then fled the scene.
Both dogs were found deceased by a member of the public along the side of Wimmera Highway on July 17, around 6km away from where they were stolen.
Police are continuing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and investigations are ongoing.
It is understood the tray of the utility was damaged.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
