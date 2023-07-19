At first glance, Saturday night's NBL1 South qualifying final shouldn't hold too many fears for the Bendigo Braves.
The Braves went through the regular season undefeated with a 22-0 record and their only meeting with qualifying final opponent Waverley Falcons was a 92-46 rout.
While that makes for pleasant reading for Braves fans, star guard Amy Atwell said her side would be foolish to take the Falcons lightly.
"There's confidence we take from being 22-0 and how we played against them last time, but they're a great team with great players and they'll respond,'' Atwell said.
"Last time wasn't their best performance and they had some players get in foul trouble, so you can probably ignore that game.
"We celebrate the 22-0, but then we move on. Everyone is 0-0 now and it's finals time. It's a whole new ball game.
"We have to be confident, but stay humble and not underestimate anyone."
Atwell's first season in NBL1 South with the Braves has been outstanding.
The Perth native has shown why she's rated as one of the best perimeter shooters in the nation.
"I didn't have any real expectations, I just wanted to put my best foot forward and play my best basketball,'' Atwell said.
"I knew it was going to be an easy transition considering I was going to play with Kelly Wilson, Meg McKay, Cassidy McLean and Casey Burton, who all have WNBL experience.
"Having Kelly Wilson at the point makes my life so much easier."
Over the past nine games, Atwell is averaging 28 points per game, including a stunning 39-point haul against Nunawading.
"I didn't start the season too great and had a few poor shooting games,'' she admitted.
"I was getting used to the team and the league, but since then I've worked hard on my game.
"I feel a lot more comfortable now."
It's been a whirlwind 18 months for Atwell, who has played basketball around the globe from college ball in the United States, to the WNBA with the LA Sparks, to Perth Lynx in the WNBL, Bendigo in NBL1 and an Opals debut at the recent Asia Cup in Sydney.
"It's been advantageous to have so much going on in the past 18 months,'' Atwell said.
"I've played with many different teams, I've met new people and played with many new people... it's kept things interesting and I've learned so much more about the game.
"I've loved it."
At the conclusion of the NBL1 South play-offs Atwell will return to Western Australia to start pre-season training with the Perth Lynx.
Whatever happens over the next few weeks, Bendigo has been a stopover that Atwell's cherished.
"It's a great club and the people in Bendigo are great,'' Atwell said.
"It's been more than I could have ever expected and I've loved it here."
Should the Braves defeat the Falcons they will have the second week of the play-offs off and advance straight to the preliminary final.
If they lose to the Falcons, they get a second chance in the semi-finals.
Saturday night's qualifying final between the Braves and Falcons at Red Energy Arena starts at 6pm. Tickets are on sale at the stadium.
