Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bendigo Braves star Amy Atwell pumped up for NBL1 South final

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Braves guard Amy Atwell. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Braves guard Amy Atwell. Picture by Darren Howe

At first glance, Saturday night's NBL1 South qualifying final shouldn't hold too many fears for the Bendigo Braves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.