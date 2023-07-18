Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Commonwealth Games

Bendigo locals share views on Commonwealth Games cancellation

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 18 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Felsbourg hadn't heard the news of the Games cancellation when approached on Tuesday afternoon.
Luke Felsbourg hadn't heard the news of the Games cancellation when approached on Tuesday afternoon.

Following Tuesday morning's shock announcement by the state government that the Commonwealth Games will not go ahead in Bendigo the Advertiser took to the streets to take local temperature on the issue and encountered mixed responses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.