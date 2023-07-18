I hadn't heard the news yet! I've heard so much about how they were going to do it and how good it was going to be. It's a sporting hub here in Bendigo and the Games made a lot of sense. I can't understand how they can just cancel them. There's regions already building infrastructure. It's crazy considering the billions the government has squandered over the years on projects like Myki, the desal plant and the tunnel, for no result. This would've benefited so many communities. It's very disappointing.

