Following Tuesday morning's shock announcement by the state government that the Commonwealth Games will not go ahead in Bendigo the Advertiser took to the streets to take local temperature on the issue and encountered mixed responses.
Premier Daniel Andrews has said that the Games, for which the government has budgeted $2.6 billion would in fact cost at least $6 billion and the decision to cancel them was not a difficult one to make. The government has committed to delivering the Games-related infrastucture promised to regional Victoria, which includes sports facilities and housing.
I hadn't heard the news yet! I've heard so much about how they were going to do it and how good it was going to be. It's a sporting hub here in Bendigo and the Games made a lot of sense. I can't understand how they can just cancel them. There's regions already building infrastructure. It's crazy considering the billions the government has squandered over the years on projects like Myki, the desal plant and the tunnel, for no result. This would've benefited so many communities. It's very disappointing.
I think it's great! I was so disappointed when they were going ahead. We can't afford it. There's other things to spend money on, like housing and education.
It's terrible! The Games would've been great for Bendigo. We do so well with the cycling and so many major events. The art gallery holds its own and it's just a beautiful place to visit. I'm starting a bed and breakfast and I had a goal of meeting the Games deadline. I agree we need money for mental health and housing but we could be doing so much better. I've been an avid supporter of Dan Andrews for a long time but he's lost me now.
I don't mind losing the Games. I'd rather see the money put into housing. You'd think they could go to the Commonwealth for money but they're broke too.
I think it's outrageous. They committed to it and they should've stuck to it. I'm very disappointed.
It's incredibly sad. I think it was a great opportunity to show for the very first time that it doesn't have to happen in a major city and that there's other places in the world that can host something as spectacular as the Commonwealth Games. It would have allowed the world to see that our regional area is a wonderful open environment and a great place to be and live and work. I love it here. But I suppose at least we have the fiscal responsibility to avoid jumping into further debt.
I've been doing a tour of the TAFEs today and it has come up quite a bit. I know the event brings a lot into the community. My parents have a lot to say about it.
Rod Wishart
It's pretty bad. I was looking forward to the Games and I suppose this will affect the whole of Bendigo really.
What's your view on the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games?
