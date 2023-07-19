A former Bendigo resident who sexually assaulted his then-wife in front of their three-year-old child has pleaded guilty to two charges in the county court.
The man, 51, admitted to one count of threatening to kill and one count of sexual assault against his ex-wife in the county court sitting in Bendigo on July 18.
The court heard the man, now living in Melbourne, has not been in contact with his former partner nor their two shared children since early 2016 whose lives he tormented for years before.
While Judge Geoffrey Chettle said in his closing remarks he was not sentencing the 51-year-old for any of the problems from his "disharmonious" relationship with his ex-wife, he wanted to make it clear "women aren't property".
The man's first offence took place in December 2012 when his ex-wife was making food for their daughter's birthday party taking place the next day.
When she left the kitchen and moved into the bedroom he followed her, put his hands around her throat and while choking her said: "I will kill you."
The matter would not be reported to police for four years until in February 2016 the man committed his second offence of sexual assault.
While at home with his ex-wife and second daughter the 51-year-old asked his ex-partner if she "wanted to go out for coffee", which was code for him wanting to have sex.
When his ex-wife refused he began kissing her neck before putting his hand over her genitals and groping her in front of their nearly four-year-old child.
When his ex-partner ran into their bedroom for safety the man followed her despite his child yelling for him to stop attacking the mother and leave her alone.
After the sexual assault, the ex-wife left the house for a few days and made a report to police.
The ex-spouse also made a statement of no complaint, a statement where it is on police file but no charges have been brought forward.
This stayed the same for the next three years and ran alongside an intervention order held by the ex-wife against the 51-year-old.
However, in 2019 the former spouse decided to go ahead with charges against her ex-husband.
The court heard the pair had not spoken nor reconciled since 2016, including the man having no contact with his two children.
In a victim impact statement read out to the court, the ex-partner detailed how their abusive relationship left her with depression, anxiety, an inability to trust people and make genuine connection with others.
The statement detailed how she was unable to get out of bed on certain days and how she only felt safe in the presence of other women.
It also noted how her ex-husband spread rumours of her having an affair following his removal from the family home causing her to lose many friends.
But the ex-wife also outlined her "hope" this court case would show the need to believe victims of sexual and domestic violence.
The court heard the man felt "extremely guilty" for his actions and the mental scars it had left and the legal proceedings had "worn on him."
Judge Chettle sentenced the man to an 18-month community corrections order which included 150 unpaid hours of community service and men's behavioural program.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
