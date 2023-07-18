Following months of research and consultation with local dementia carers, advocacy groups and service providers, La Trobe University has a new booklet to show for it.
The university's John Richards Centre for Rural Ageing Research has created a resource to facilitate better access to dementia care and support services within the Greater Bendigo region.
Centre chair Professor Irene Blackberry said it was identified during the research project that information regarding localised services was not readily available.
"People come into this journey at different stages of dementia, so we wanted to ensure we could create something to help," she said.
"We had been told a lot of patients and their carers or families were struggling to find the information they needed."
The resource outlines the services available for people to access at five different stages, relevant to their needs, along the dementia journey:
The work was funded by the late Gordon Webster, who wanted the money he left to be spent benefitting the Greater Bendigo community.
"I think we've really been able to fulfill that wish," Prof. Blackberry said.
You can find a digital version of the booklet here.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
