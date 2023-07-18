Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round 12

A look at last Saturday's round 12 of the Bendigo Football Netball League according to the Premier Data statistical information.
EAGLEHAWK 9.5 (59) It GISBORNE 15.11 (101)
Heading into the clash, all the focus was lasered in on the midfield battle where the top two contested possession and second and third-best clearance brigades in the competition would face off.
Gisborne well and truly came out on top, dominating the centre of Canterbury Park in one of the more impressive midfield displays all season.
Eaglehawk tried to work their way through the manic pressure being applied by the Bulldogs, which resulted in the Hawks causing 35 midfield turnovers compared to the Bulldogs' 16.
This pressure translated to the Bulldogs dominating the key stats being, plus 34 in contested possessions and 16 in clearances.
The midfield thrashing was backed up by the Bulldogs forwards, whose own strong pressure kept the ball locked in their attacking half leading to 49-33 inside 50s.
Bradley Bernacki's first game back after confirming he'd play the rest of the season with the Bulldogs was one to savour, with the superstar collecting 35 disposals, four goals and 209 ranking points.
The return of Matt Weber from injury can't be underestimated as well - the midfielder collected 32 disposals, ten tackles, six inside 50s and a goal after racking up 31 touches last week in his comeback game.
Braidon Blake (147), Seb Bell-Bartels (138) and Flynn Lakey (107) also cracked the ton for ranking points.
The much-vaunted Hawks midfield had a day they'd rather forget, with Ben Thompson having his lowest disposal tally (19) all season, Noah Wheeler since round seven (24) and Billy Evans since round nine (27).
KANGAROO FLAT 9.21 (75) d MARYBOROUGH 9.6 (60)
Good old-fashioned goalkicking practice should be high on the agenda for Kangaroo Flat this week after kicking 21 behinds, including ten in the last quarter.
The Roos dominated territory, having double the inside 50s 72-36, but as has been a problem all season, failed to convert or hit targets going into attack, as shown by their 36 forward 50 turnovers.
It was a hot footy with the Magpies winning a high tackle count 85-77, but that can largely be attributed to the Roos having plus 64 disposals.
The Roos won the clearance battle by ten collecting 47 for the day, which is far more than their season average of 36.8.
Eight Roos scored 100 plus ranking points, with the Collins and Rouse brothers highlighting the stats sheet.
Liam Collins was best afield, collecting a team-high 34 disposals and three goals for 188 ranking points.
Jordan and Zachary Rouse, who was playing his last game for the year, marshalled the defence having five intercept marks each.
Kya Lanfranchi came runner-up in this week's ranking points with 214, although it was slightly skewed thanks to his 19 rebound 50s due to the Roos horrendous kicking at goal.
Sandringham VFL listed player Jacob Lohmann was his side's best, racking up 37 touches, with 27 being contested.
KYNETON 4.9 (33) It SOUTH BENDIGO 21.14 (140)
As the 107-point margin suggests, the Bloods were dominant or at least broke even in every facet of their game with the Tigers.
The Bloods dominated all the disposal stats having 341-272 possessions with plus 90 effective disposals.
To win the disposal count by such a length and still record 11 more tackles than your opponent was arguably the most impressive statistic from the Bloods.
They doubled the Tigers inside 50s 65-32 and snared 24 inside 50 marks which is well above the league average of 12.72 per game.
Bloods coach Nathan Horbury said it was an even performance from his players, and the stats suggest that is correct, with only one player recording over 30 disposals.
That was ruckman Mac Cameron who was a clear best on ground with 31 disposals, 42 hit outs, 11 clearances and 190 ranking points.
William Keck played his best game of 2023, collecting 32 disposals, seven clearances, six inside 50s, six effective tackles and 158 ranking points.
Keck and Cameron were among nine Bloods to crack the ton.
Mason Crozier's 28 kicks from 31 touches allowed him to top score for the Tigers with 172 points, while Cameron Manuel had his eighth game of 100 plus with 142.
GOLDEN SQUARE 14.12 (96) D SANDHURST 11.6 (72)
Golden Square recovered from a slow start against Sandhurst to hand the Dragons its first defeat of the season.
A six-goal to-one first term where the Dragons had 90-69 disposals, 14-10 clearances and 15-11 inside 50s was turned around by the end of the afternoon.
On a muddy Wade Street Square out-slogged their rivals, winning the contested ball count 154-135 but lost clearances by six and tackles by 17.
With most other important metrics fairly even, including inside 50s which Square won 52-47, intercept possessions proved the difference for Square, as they forced 78-55 intercept disposals while also collecting 26-16 intercept marks.
The Dragons were unable to keep control of the ball, weirdly having plus 30 uncontested possessions but 32 fewer marks.
Jack Geary was the highest disposal-getter for Square with 27 from his seven rebound 50s.
Jack Hickman (141) and Tom Toma (140) scored the top-ranking points for Square, while VFL-listed players Lachlan Tardrew (147) and Sam Conforti (143) did so for Sandhurst.
STRATHFIELDSAYE 22.7 (139) d CASTLEMAINE 10.9 (69)
Castlemaine again showed they are improving, putting in their best performance at Tannery Lane in a long time.
Their 70-point defeat arguably should have been less when you see they won clearances 40-32, intercept marks 28-18, hit outs 47-35, broke even in tackles and only lost the inside 50 count by seven.
What the Magpies lacked was a player of Lachlan Sharp's class up forward.
The equal leader of the Ron Best Medal tops this week's ranking points with 218 thanks to his 11-goal performance.
Where the Storm did dominate was as expected, with 471-334 disposals and 151-103 marks.
As has become common with the Magpies this season, there weren't enough contributors to complement their guns.
With Werribee second on the VFL ladder, Bailey Henderson is finding it tough to crack into the side.
Henderson collected 45 disposals for the second week running, while teammate Matthew Filo racked up 48 with 14 clearances and 169 ranking points.
Riley Pedretti was impressive with three goals from 20 possessions, but it was John Watson who top scored with 185 ranking points.
LEADERBOARDS:
RANKING POINTS
DISPOSALS
CONTESTED POSSESSIONS
MARKS
CONTESTED MARKS
INTERCEPT MARKS
CLEARANCES
INSIDE 50s
SPOILS
TACKLES
HIT OUTS
