Imposing COVID-19 restrictions left the 2021 Australian Sheep and Wool Show cancelled last minute, leaving an excess of champion ribbons with no sheep to award them to.
Poplars Merino stud principal Graham Harvey felt it would be fitting to give them new life.
"We had three or four thousand dollars worth of ribbons left over and I thought we just have to do this," Mr Harvey said.
"We believe that in our show we need quality ribbons to be a prestige show, so we kept the quality ribbons and fortunately we've been able to make use of some of the ribbons that weren't used in 2021."
Mr Harvey reached out to Sarah Armstrong to create fitted vests out of the ribbons to recognise the hard work ASWS chief executive Margot Faulkner and chief announcer John Dundon do for the show.
"I made the first one ages ago and it was really only like a few hours to make once I got into it, but I spread it out doing bits and bobs, and then I didn't start the second one until Wednesday night [before the show]," Ms Armstrong said.
Using Australian cotton to make the lining of the vests, the toggle button at the front is made from rams horn, found on Mr Harvey's stud, looped around leather.
Ms Armstrong said her sewing workbench doubled as her kitchen bench, so in-between making the vests her family were having dinner in the same spot.
With ribbons still leftover after the vests there is plans in the works for future projects, with the potential for a ASWS ribbon rug.
