Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Margot Faulkner and John Dundon recognised with ASWS vests

By Holly McGuinness
July 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASWS Chief executive Margot Faulkner, Vest maker Sarah Armstrong and chief announcer John Dundon. Picture by Joely Mitchell
ASWS Chief executive Margot Faulkner, Vest maker Sarah Armstrong and chief announcer John Dundon. Picture by Joely Mitchell

Imposing COVID-19 restrictions left the 2021 Australian Sheep and Wool Show cancelled last minute, leaving an excess of champion ribbons with no sheep to award them to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.