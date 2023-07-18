IN RETROSPECT, the idea Bendigo could host the Commonwealth Games was clearly too good to be true.
The state government canned the Games on Tuesday morning, leaving an entire Commonwealth of nations wondering what might have been.
It says new cost estimates showed the games would be far too expensive.
Yet it must surely have been obvious to the government that there was a very high risk of cost overruns long before that.
It has certainly an obvious question to the Bendigo Advertiser's newsroom.
There is a whiteboard behind my office desk that we have been filling every time another clue to project costs surfaced.
We started it because we were yet to get in-depth insights out of enough state government documents and were sceptical about assurances the total Games bill was going to come in on budget.
We had just a handful of solid numbers with less than 1000 days until the Games after some very intensive searches of budgets and tender documents.
The government insists Bendigo will still get permanent sports and public housing builds now that it has scrapped the Games.
That is not nothing but the loss of the Games will reverberate much deeper than infrastructure.
It is hard to see how anything would mitigate that loss for Bendigo's tourist industry, or that of Ballarat, Geelong, Gippsland or Shepparton.
Games development minister Jacinta Allan told me post-cancellation that Bendigo would get a share of a $150 million regional tourism and events fund.
She said the city was already a city known for its sports and cultural events.
"That calendar going forward will be heavily populated and will be supported even further with our $150 regional tourism and events fund," Ms Allan said in an interview after the Games cancellation went public.
"I'm not going to presuppose what the council and community might want to put up in terms of opportunities out of this fund."
It is no leap to suggest the council's first preference would have been a two week international sporting spectacular bringing together some of the best athletes in the Commonwealth.
Its leaders were gracious about the state government's decision when they fronted Bendigo media on Tuesday afternoon, but the shock and disappointment was palpable.
That press conference felt like a sick parody of conversations council leaders were having with journalists a little over a year ago.
Back then, they were delighted to learn Bendigo was among the cities to co-host the games.
Now, they are wondering what might have been.
Tom O'Callaghan is a Bendigo journalist whose beats include Greater Bendigo's council and 2026 Commonwealth Games preparations.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
