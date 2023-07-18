The chance to "elevate Bendigo on the global stage" has been lost with the axing of the Commonwealth Games, Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert said.
The business group was looking to the future in the wake of the news the region will no longer play host to the international sporting event in 2026.
"One of the disappointing things is that the opportunity to elevate Bendigo on the global stage has passed us by now," he said.
But from his organisation's perspective it was a matter of "getting over that initial shock of the announcement" and "starting to focus on what it means in terms of future opportunities".
"Whilst we're disappointed, and clearly it's going to impact a lot of organisations and individuals ... there's still opportunity in terms of the investment into regional settings and that delivery of housing and uplift in those different precincts that were a part of the Comm Games focus for Greater Bendigo," he said.
"So that will still continue to deliver opportunities, and it's a matter of maximising that for local business as far as we're concerned."
A lot hinged on the details - set to be announced in coming days - of the Games-linked regional projects and programs the government has said will still go ahead.
"It's all about the detail that will play out in the near future around what the modifications to those precincts will look like as part of a more permanent build-out, and also the timelines," Mr Herbert said.
"Now that we're not geared towards the delivery of Comm Games by March 2026, what does that mean in terms of timeline delivery for some of these projects, and whether that means sooner or later, what that might look like."
The fact that infrastructure would be built from the start for its intended permanent use, rather than later adapted, was positive, he said.
And the venues when built would provide opportunity for other major events in the future.
There was also more detail to come on investment into regional tourism, events and regional community sports development, Mr Herbert said.
An issue for discussion "in the cool light of day" was businesses or others who were "significantly out of pocket because of the investment they've made already".
"I would have thought some agreements would already be in place, Mr Herbert said. "Certainly there would be some businesses that have made some investment."
Be.Bendigo's own significant focus on the Games would now shift to trying to suppport businesses "make the most of what remains in terms of those projects".
For local businesses and entities not involved in those projects and suddenly losing the benefits of host town status, other means of promotion were needed.
"I feel for those groups and organisations where there's no significant opportunity for them, and again that broader promotional piece of central Victoria and what it has to offer will be lost, given that we won't have that Comm Games platform to leverage off," Mr Herbert said.
"We'll have to look at that via other means."
