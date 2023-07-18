Bendigo Advertiser
Commonwealth Games

Be.Bendigo's Rob Herbert looking to future after Games cancelled

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 3:30pm
Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert is looking for opportunities. Picture by Jenny Denton
The chance to "elevate Bendigo on the global stage" has been lost with the axing of the Commonwealth Games, Be.Bendigo CEO Rob Herbert said.

Jenny Denton

Journalist

