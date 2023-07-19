A total of 18 Bendigo region organisations have received a boost from a federal grants program for volunteers.
The groups, ranging from the Bunjil Basketball Association to the City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band, shared a total of $66,225 - the amount available to each federal electorate - from the 2022-2023 Volunteer Grants program.
The grants, of between $1000 and $5000, are intended to help organisations better support their volunteers and purchase small equipment, pay for fuel, transport, and training.
In order to be successful in the competitive process, organisations were required to be not-for-profit and have a minimum of 40 per cent volunteers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The successful grantees were announced by federal member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, at a morning tea on Tuesday which recognised their achievement.
"From Kyneton to Raywood, this round has seen groups from right across the electorate recognised for the work they do to support volunteers," Ms Chesters said.
"Volunteers are an integral part of our society and make an invaluable contribution to the community."
2022-23 Bendigo electorate Volunteer Grants program recipients
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.