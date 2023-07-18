Bendigo Advertiser
Shocked Bendigo council asks what next on Comm Games venues

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 1:50pm
BENDIGO'S council discovered the 2026 Games might be cancelled within hours of the announcement.

