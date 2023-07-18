For a long stretch of the 2023 BFNL season, there has been a clear top and bottom five.
The run into September seemed simple for Sandhurst, Golden Square, South Bendigo, Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye, with only the order of finals to be sorted.
That could still be the case, but what these clubs mightn't have banked on was a rejuvenated Gisborne.
The reigning premiers have awoken from their slumber, winning three of its last four.
At 5-7, it would take a minor miracle for the Bulldogs to make the post-season, but if their past month is anything to go by, they are prepared to give the season a big shake-up.
This was proved on Saturday when they thoroughly outfought and out-hunted the Hawks on its home deck.
It was one of the better pressure and tackling-based games by any side in 2023, with their first quarter setting the tone with 25-13 tackles.
It's rare for a side to win by seven goals and come out on top in the tackle count with such a high number, but the Bulldogs did just that, collecting 81 tackles for the day, far above the league average of 61 per game.
The Bulldogs also comprehensively won other key metrics pressure acts 51-43, contested possessions 359-333, clearances 49-33, ground ball gets 99-82, and forced 15 more midfield turnovers from their opponents.
Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said following the game it was the best pressure his side has sustained across four quarters all season.
"It was the pressure efforts that won us the game," he said.
"People get used to watching footy on television where they see it around the ball, but pressure is a defender that runs 60 metres flat out to take the space of the forward who wants to be on the end of the secondary kick, and those are the sort of efforts we did on Saturday."
Seb Bell-Bartels led the way with a brilliant first half that included 17 disposals, five tackles and three clearances.
"Seb is a hard nut, and he set the contested standard in the first half with some of his tackles," Fox said.
Bell-Bartels was ably supported by Bradley Bernacki, Flynn Lakey and Matt Weber, who had a combined 85 disposals, 14 clearances and 21 tackles between them.
It wasn't just the midfielders, however, the whole Bulldogs outfit bought into the fight, and the forward pressure from the likes of Adam Brancatisano (nine tackles) and Tom Cassidy (six tackles) allowed them constant repeat entries that resulted in an inside 50 count of 59-33.
It was Cassidy's first senior game for Gisborne since 2017.
"We brought Tom (Cassidy) into the side because he brings a physical contest," Fox said.
"He is one of the most loved blokes at the club, so it was great to get him to the level of fitness required for senior footy and see him perform well."
If the Bulldogs can continue the level of ferocity that they produced at Canterbury Park on Saturday, their season is by no means dead and buried.
Couple that with a midfield that is no longer a one-dimensional contested beast but can also now spread from contest and hit targets inside 50 - largely thanks to the reintroduction of Bernacki - they are sure to make a few sides nervous.
With Kangaroo Flat and a virtual elimination final against Kyneton in the next fortnight - both games they'll head into as favourites - the Bulldogs could very well even its ledger at 7-7 and look forward towards a stretch of games against Square, Sandhurst and South Bendigo primed to cause a few headaches.
