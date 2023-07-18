Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Reigning premiers Gisborne are making a late dash for September

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne are the big sleeper of the 2023 BFNL season. Picture by Noni Hyett
Gisborne are the big sleeper of the 2023 BFNL season. Picture by Noni Hyett

For a long stretch of the 2023 BFNL season, there has been a clear top and bottom five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.