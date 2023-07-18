Djaara CEO Rodney Carter has backed the state government's decision to cancel the Commonwealth Games.
Premier Daniel Andrews has announced the 2026 Games, which were to have been held in regional centres including Bendigo, will no longer take place in Victoria due to funding issues.
"I think it's the right decision although it's a really difficult one for any person, let alone the Premier," Mr Carter told the Advertiser.
Mr Carter said given cost increases associated with COVID-initiated supply chain issues, and now high inflation, it was inevitable the question would be asked: "How far do you go in investing in this stuff with really massive costs?"
"We faced something similar because of delays in our corporate community centre build and had to make a decision to extend ourselves more than we [wanted to]," Mr Carter said.
In Djaara's case it meant finding another $9 million to finish a building but in that instance it was necessary to avoid costs of $40 million in 10 or 20 years time, the CEO said.
By contrast, the Premier's decision was "probably the right one".
"Because he suggested that the state would still spend money where it was needed - so housing, hospitals, infrastructure with transport," Mr Carter said.
The Dja Dja Wurrung Corporation's Commonwealth Games involvement had been in "the assistance of our brand towards co-branding with the Games".
"It really was festivals and events for us that would have seen people stay longer and spend more in the regions than they would have otherwise," Mr Carter said.
He was keen to see Dja Dja Wurrung continue to play a role as a regional drawcard and "economic multiplier", drawing new money into the region and contributing to its growth.
"Our addition as a product really helps economic investment and I think all of us now need new or other money to come into regional economies - so festivals, events, tourism are really key," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On a different note, a specific event Djaara had planned for 2026 was an international conference on sovereignty to be held just before the Games.
"We reckon that's a cracking idea and we want to keep working towards that and probably can be more focused on what that might mean to us internationally," Mr Carter said.
"The framing of it was about sovereign nations, so it was really [raising] this idea: 'What's a First Nation?' Well, it's a colonised people and they do treaties, and we're having treaty in the state, so this is relevant for our conversation.
"But sovereign nations are actually about being decolonised," he said, pointing to two examples regionally in Asia.
"China with the decolonising of the Hong Kong special administrative region and then Indonesia, decolonising from the Dutch.
"So they've got experiences I think for all of us to learn from as First Nations people around ... what is it like to be sovereign and do treaty."
While he acknowledged the idea of Hong Kong's reversion to Chinese sovereignty was a potentially disturbing example of "decolonisation", Mr Carter said it would encourage people to "think broadly about the issues".
"It's not for us to be judgemental in other people's homelands of how or why things happen but the principles around decolonising - that's what we want to unpack," he said.
