Sizeable medal haul for Bendigo East swimmers in short course meet

Bendigo East Swimming Club swimmers used their home pool to great effect across the weekend.
Hosting its annual short course swim meet BESC swimmers took home over 50 medals.
Nineteen swimming clubs from regional and metropolitan Melbourne, two from South Australia and one from New South Wales came to compete.
Henry Allan, Steph Moran, Telani Bibby and Andreas Ginis all scored a hat trick of gold medals.
The quartet also recorded silver medals with Moran coming second in the 50m fly and 200m free and Bibby in the 100m individual medley and 50m breaststroke.
Cameron Jordan and Jett Bird continued to rack up the accolades with Jordan getting gold in the 100m fly and Bird collecting gold in 50m fly plus silver in the 50m back and 100m individual medley.
Austin Robbins, Charlie Witsed, Duke Thurgood and Azia Fong Sutton all recorded two first places each.
Short course swimming is a term used to identify a pool that is 25 metres in length.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.