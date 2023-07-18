Run the Maine showed its love for local health services and health activity with the event delivering essential funds for Dhelkaya Health.
Dhelkaya Health chief executive Sue Race said she was "thrilled" to be presented with a cheque for $20,000 from Run the Maine Director Gavin Krasner last October.
The funds purchased a BiPAP machine, providing support for critically unwell patients needing respiratory support at Dhelkaya Health's Urgent Care Centre.
"We're incredibly grateful to the organisers, event partners, sponsors and participants of Run the Maine.
"Despite all the challenges faced you continued to raise funds through virtual events in 2020 and 2021.
"Our community is so fortunate to benefit from your hard work, sweat and generosity in getting new equipment for Dhelkaya Health's Urgent Care Centre."
Run the Maine allows participants to run the point-to-point half marathon, challenge yourself with the 10km run, through beautiful woodlands or take up the 5km run/walk that takes in views of Castlemaine's botanical gardens.
The BiPAP machine is the latest non-invasive option to support a patient's breathing, shown to be very effective in cases of acute heart failure and some types of respiratory failure by reducing the effort needed to breathe and increasing the volume of space in the lungs for respiration to occur.
Run the Maine mascot and social media star The Bird, was happy to join Ms Race for a patient's eye view of the new equipment.
Early Bird Registration is now open for the next event on September 29.
Organisers encourage anyone interested to get out the trainers, review the training tips videos online at runthemaine.org and get ready to run for a cause.
