A council south of Bendigo will need to overcome a $90,000 a year shortfall for two decades if it wants to maintain buildings it manages.
The Mount Alexander Shire maintains 276 buildings across the Castlemaine-based shire and is among the many councils juggling maintenance costs with rising building industry bills.
Councillors will vote on Tuesday, July 18 on a five-year management plan to help with upkeep on the collections of buildings that include everything from simple shelters through to offices and community centres.
The council will probably have to seek out grants or pay for more energy efficient buildings to help make up the shortfall as the years go by, a report to councillors says.
Mount Alexander Shire is not the only council that has grappled with such shortfalls in recent times.
The City of Greater Bendigo warned last year that "difficult decisions" were looming about ageing pools and other community assets.
Some might need to close, experts told Bendigo's council at the time.
"These old facilities often struggle to (or cannot) meet today's standards for equitable access, safety and health, or are inefficient, with high operational costs," they said.
Mount Alexander's Shire's assets management plan is among a range of topics to be discussed on Tuesday night.
Another is a councillor's motion to seek a ban on commercial kangaroo hunting in the municipality.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
