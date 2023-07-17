Bendigo Advertiser
Measles alert for anyone who travelled through Melbourne Airport

Updated July 17 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:07pm
A doctor looks at a chart. Picture by Shutterstock
Someone returning from overseas was infectious with measles when they came through Melbourne Airport.

