Measles alert for anyone who travelled through Melbourne Airport

Someone returning from overseas was infectious with measles when they came through Melbourne Airport.
They transited through the international terminal and Qantas domestic terminal at Tullermarine on Monday July 3 between 6.20am and 9.50am while travelling to Queensland, the Department of Health says in a health alert.
The person also visited several locations in Brisbane while infectious.
Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that spreads easily among those who are not fully vaccinated. Young children and adults with weakened immune systems are the most at risk of serious illness.
People who attended the airport are urged to seek medical care if they develop symptoms, and to wear a mask and call ahead to ensure they can be isolated from others.
The illness usually begins with fever, runny nose, cough and conjunctivitis, followed by a rash. The characteristic maculopapular rash usually begins three to four days after the first symptoms, generally starting on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body.
Measles is rare in Australia thanks to widespread vaccination rates, Victoria's chief health officer Brett Sutton said.
"Recent Victorian cases of measles have been identified in people who are not fully immunised against measles and who have travelled overseas or been in contact with returned overseas travellers," he said.
"People who are planning to travel overseas should ensure they have received appropriate vaccinations, including MMR vaccine if they don't have a history of two previous MMR vaccinations."
