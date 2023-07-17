Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Strathfieldsaye 2.3 5.6 8.9 10.14 (74)
Golden Square 0.1 0.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: A.Kelly 4, G.Ritchie 1, M.Perkins 1, J.Monaghan 1, K.Storer 1, J.Ingram 1, L.Hancock 1. Golden Square: C.Finch 1, C.Wright 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: J.Ingram, J.Monaghan, T.Brown, H.Young, H.Svanosio, A.Kelly. Golden Square: J.Read, R.Norman, S.kennedy, W.Whyte, C.Kennedy, C.Finch
White Hills Black 2.2 4.4 5.5 7.6 (48)
St Thereses 1.0 1.1 1.2 2.6 (18)
GOALS - White Hills Black: D.Mullen 3, N.Kalstrom 2, M.Polglase 1, P.Anfuso 1. St Thereses: L.Travaglia 1, K.Westley 1
BEST - White Hills Black: M.Slattery, J.Yates, N.Kalstrom, E.McDonnell, D.Mullen, A.Dobie. St Thereses: K.Westley, F.Stevenson, J.Purdy, M.Hannaford, X.Potter, L.Burn
MGYCW 5.1 8.5 9.7 12.10 (82)
St Francis 0.1 1.1 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - MGYCW: J.Hargreaves 5, M.Rose 3, T.Smith 2, O.Lawry 1, T.Evans 1. St Francis: H.Ward 1, F.Todd 1, T.Doyle 1
BEST - MGYCW: J.Hargreaves, W.Waters, M.Rose, N.Ralton, T.Smith, J.Farley. St Francis: H.Baker, F.Todd, J.Prowse, T.Harrop, H.Ward, J.Willis
St Kilians St Peters Gold 0.2 0.4 2.5 5.5 (35)
Maryborough 0.2 0.3 1.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters Gold: W.Scholtes 2, I.Manley 1, H.Wells 1, T.Ralphs 1. Maryborough: E.Boyes 1, J.Raats 1, C.Stevens 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters Gold: E.Willits, W.Scholtes, T.Ralphs, N.Maltby, H.Francis, J.Byrne. Maryborough: W.Smith, C.Stevens, J.Andriske, J.Smith, E.Boyes, B.Bardsley
Castlemaine 1.3 3.4 4.7 4.11 (35)
Eaglehawk Eagles 2.1 3.1 3.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Cordy 2, D.Brasher 1, F.Morgan 1. Eaglehawk Eagles: C.Powley 1, L.Stanton 1, M.Manning 1, X.Williams 1
BEST - Castlemaine: C.Cordy, D.Brasher, J.O'Sullivan, S.Grainger, W.Fitzgerald, F.Morgan. Eaglehawk Eagles: T.Turton, R.Crapper, E.Castle, M.Manning, L.Stanton, J.McConnell
St Thereses 1.0 2.3 4.5 6.9 (45)
Huntly Gold 2.5 4.6 5.8 5.8 (38)
GOALS - St Thereses: X.Mulqueen 4, J.Holland 1, Q.Casey 1. Huntly Gold: I.Plant 2, N.Campbell 1, R.Edwards 1, D.Wattie 1
BEST - St Thereses: L.Bell, B.Rosa, J.Holland, X.Mulqueen, M.Dalton, A.McCullough. Huntly Gold: T.Cowan, D.Wattie, L.Norman, C.Fahy, H.Marwood, O.Wright
South Bendigo 2.7 2.12 6.14 7.19 (61)
Quarry Hill 1.0 2.2 3.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Cox 2, T.Floreani 1, H.Long 1, J.King 1, C.Smythe 1, C.White 1. Quarry Hill: I.Ely 2, O.Lalor 1, T.Peters 1
BEST - South Bendigo: J.Cox, H.Long, T.Floreani, B.Anderson, C.Kochar, C.White. Quarry Hill: J.Richardson, T.Peters, H.Cooney, I.Ely, L.Dalley, O.Lalor
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 2.4 3.8 4.11 (35)
Heathcote 1.2 2.3 2.3 3.6 (24)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: H.Jones 2, N.Raeburn 2. Heathcote: J.Brooke 2, T.Foster 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N.Gaul, N.Raeburn, C.Matthews, R.Menzel, J.Dutra, H.Brown. Heathcote: C.Ruck, L.Slee, K.Willmot, E.Longson, N.Moore, J.Buccella
St Francis 2.1 7.3 10.4 15.7 (97)
St Kilians St Peters Green0.0 0.0 1.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - St Francis: A.Dubyna 5, J.Place 4, R.Davies 2, Z.Omeara 2, J.Millar 1, D.Kanzamar 1. St Kilians St Peters Green: H.Horby 1
BEST - St Francis: F.Wood, A.Dubyna, O.O'Sullivan, Z.Omeara, N.Dickson, R.Marshall. St Kilians St Peters Green: S.Chapman, M.Chapman, G.Basha, M.Manley, A.Mitchell, B.Herdman
Marong 1.0 4.6 5.9 8.12 (60)
St Thereses 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Marong: M.Ferguson 2, J.Bradley 1, L.Attrill 1, T.Pearce 1, R.Roberts 1, J.Metherell 1, H.Schneider 1. St Thereses: N/A
BEST - Marong: J.Metherell, A.Krauth, T.Pearce, M.Ferguson, L.Attrill, H.Schneider. St Thereses: P.Westley, R.Abley, J.Skinner, A.Purdy, O.Frilay, D.Kramer
Golden Square 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.5 (11)
Huntly Brown 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.9 (9)
GOALS - Golden Square: R.Naughton-Stratford 1.
BEST - Golden Square: L.Liddell, undefined.null, B.Bradley, R.Naughton-Stratford, T.Hanna, L.Walsh. Huntly Brown: J.Swatton, M.Kean, C.Cross, T.Barlow, J.Rainsbury, M.McCashney
St Monicas 1.1 4.1 7.4 7.6 (48)
MGYCW 0.3 2.3 2.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS - St Monicas: E.Crocker 3, R.Gallagher 2, J.Pidoto 1, C.Colbert 1. MGYCW: R.Muir 2, B.Rogers 1
BEST - St Monicas: R.Gallagher, J.Pidoto, T.Scullie, E.Crocker, R.Bissett, M.Bennallack. MGYCW: H.Rossignuolo, A.Hutton, L.Hardiman, R.Muir, H.Harry, B.Rogers
Kangaroo Flat 1.0 2.0 3.2 5.3 (33)
Eaglehawk Hawks 1.0 4.1 4.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Brown 3, H.Nelson 1, S.Hurley 1. Eaglehawk Hawks: P.Smith 1, S.Cossar 1, J.Seppings 1, B.Stone 1, G.Hillard 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: R.Gudge, T.Pluck, C.Brown, H.Nelson, R.Grinter, M.Diss. Eaglehawk Hawks: N/A
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 5.6 9.11 13.14 (92)
MGYCW 1.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 (13)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: D.Moroney-cook 5, C.Olsen 4, D.Hilson 2, I.Oataway 1, D.Milburn 1. MGYCW: D.Lovell 1, B.Bracey 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Laity, B.Hodson, D.Moroney-cook, C.Olsen, A.Bennett, R.Speers. MGYCW: E.Penny, Z.Sheahan, J.Noonan, C.Wyatt, A.Derrick, R.Pakot
White Hills Red 1.2 2.3 3.10 6.11 (47)
Golden Square 0.0 0.1 0.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS - White Hills Red: R.Morton 2, L.Callanan 1, A.Saville 1, D.Mills 1, A.Ezad 1. Golden Square: J.Everett 1
BEST - White Hills Red: A.Beck, B.Dalton-Downward, H.Rothacker, L.Callanan, D.Edwards, R.Morton. Golden Square: A.Uren, W.Harrison, C.May, J.Walker, Z.Mcconville, H.Morton
White Hills 3.1 4.2 6.4 8.5 (53)
Sandhurst 0.0 0.1 1.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS - White Hills: S.O'Connell 3, M.Clark 3, M.Alford 1, B.Mapperson 1. Sandhurst: K.Spiteri 1, G.Clark 1, P.Gladstone 1
BEST - White Hills: M.Alford, S.O'Connell, J.House, L.Rochester, E.Pickering. Sandhurst: M.Maxted, M.Humphrey, T.Place, A.Prowse, E.Sharman, P.Gladstone
Strathfieldsaye 2.3 3.4 5.8 5.11 (41)
Golden Square 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: A.Scott 3, R.Jackson-Leahy 1, A.Dickson 1.
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: A.Scott, J.Cunningham, L.Mayman, J.O'Bree, A.Morrissey, R.Jackson-Leahy. Golden Square: A.Carr, I.Roe, S.Hickman, O.Reid, I.Hanley, M.Cairnes
Sandhurst 6.2 10.9 15.13 22.20 (152)
Eaglehawk 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.1 (7)
GOALS - Sandhurst: G.O'Shea 5, M.Connick 4, Q.Cody 3, C.Richardson 2, R.Travaglia 2, H.O'Callaghan 2, O.Suckling 1, J.Westley 1, R.Brasier 1, P.McNamara 1. Eaglehawk: X.Stone 1
BEST - Sandhurst: P.McNamara, M.Connick, E.Ryan, L.Cameron, R.Travaglia, G.O'Shea. Eaglehawk: L.Wilson, N.Howarth, J.Frankel, J.Webster, K.Uerata, C.Hinton
South Bendigo 3.3 4.8 7.11 12.13 (85)
MGYCW 2.4 3.5 6.7 9.8 (62)
GOALS - South Bendigo: L.Rinaldi 3, H.Turnbull 3, J.Cason 2, L.Trezise 1, R.Newman 1, A.Rooke 1, S.Kearns 1. MGYCW: R.Davey 3, W.Hargreaves 2, J.Wittingslow 2, J.Moresi 1, K.Stuchbree 1
BEST - South Bendigo: R.Newman, H.Warne, H.Turnbull, M.Bray, Z.Watters, S.Kearns. MGYCW: J.Moresi, J.Wittingslow, C.Attard, L.Wilson, L.Hoctor, R.Wilson
Strathfieldsaye 5.0 15.1 18.9 26.13 (169)
Golden Square 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: A.Hand 6, C.Elliott 3, M.Grieve 2, S.Whitford 2, L.Sharam 2, W.Brandt 2, F.Maddren 2, T.Griffin 2, K.Hodgskiss 2, N.Fitzpatrick 1, L.Edwards 1, M.Mudoti 1. Golden Square: M.Skinner 2, W.Minne 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: L.Sharam, A.Hand, S.Whitford, T.Griffin, J.Webster, C.Elliott. Golden Square: V.Hickman, N.Pollard, Z.Rooke, B.Buhagiar, M.Skinner, S.Pengilley
Huntly Gold 1.5 4.5 8.6 12.14 (86)
Rochester 1.1 2.1 3.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS - Huntly Gold: Z.Whyte 2, L.Cain 2, Z.Jensen 1, O.Davies 1, Z.Marwood 1, C.Whyte 1, D.Swinnerton 1, A.Mclean 1, O.Kleinert 1, L.Mulryan 1. Rochester: D.Martin 1, H.Hartshorne 1, L.Hayes 1
BEST - Huntly Gold: O.Davies, Z.Marwood, L.Wheelhouse, C.Pellegrino, C.Wright, Z.Jensen. Rochester: D.Martin, H.Keating, T.Drust, L.Hayes, K.Cail, T.Jones
Kangaroo Flat 3.4 7.7 7.9 12.14 (86)
Marong 2.0 3.2 5.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: C.Woolley 5, I.Cole 2, O.Salau 1, L.Coghill 1, R.Brown 1, C.Scholes 1, C.Scholes 1. Marong: M.O'Donnell 3, W.Hope 2
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: C.Brimblecombe, S.Ahearn, Z.Turner, L.Barton, J.Gudge, L.Chambers. Marong: J.Miller, W.Hope, H.Wilson, W.Smith, L.Douglas, M.O'Donnell
Strathfieldsaye 1.1 6.3 6.11 9.11 (65)
Castlemaine 3.0 3.1 4.5 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Lawler 2, D.Tyler 2, N.Hietbrink 1, O.Long 1, V.Bortolotto 1, T.Turner 1, S.Worthington 1. Castlemaine: M.Kay 2, L.Bruce 1, Z.Thompson 1, M.Matheson 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N.Loorham, J.Lawler, J.Baker, N.Oldham, L.van Dillen. Castlemaine: M.Kay, O.Grainger, A.Thompson, Z.Thompson, W.Glasgow, L.Browne-Kerr
South Bendigo 1.2 4.6 6.6 7.8 (50)
Huntly Brown 2.1 3.2 5.2 6.4 (40)
GOALS - South Bendigo: N/A. Huntly Brown: R.Marriott 3, R.Pitson 2, J.Clark 1
BEST - South Bendigo: N.Poole, C.Rechter, M.McCann, T.McMurray, H.Fizallen, C.Sullivan. Huntly Brown: J.Giudice, R.Marriott, A.Callanan, J.Clark, M.Challis, J.Challis
Maryborough 0.0 4.1 5.5 7.9 (51)
White Hills 2.3 3.4 4.7 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Maryborough: O.Cassidy 2, C.Howell 1, J.Cicchini 1, M.Skinner 1, C.Larkin 1, D.Bridges 1. White Hills: B.Jorgensen 2, C.Shill 1, E.Paterson 1, C.Dickins 1
BEST - Maryborough: D.Bridges, O.Cassidy, H.Bartlett, C.Bartlett, D.Hoban, C.Larkin. White Hills: J.Sawyer, R.Middleton, C.Dickins, S.Guy, D.Kelly, L.Villiers
Strathfieldsaye 0.2 1.6 2.12 3.12 (30)
Sandhurst 0.1 2.2 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.Robinson 1, D.Kirke 1, E.Tonna-Dorling 1. Sandhurst: S.Rogers 2, L.Boxshall 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: C.Harrop, J.Norris, L.O'Brien, D.Kirke, H.Strachan, L.Hayes. Sandhurst: B.Kristiansen, O.Lorrain, L.Kilcullen, T.Frawley, J.Yeomans, D.Strachan
South Bendigo 3.3 4.9 4.10 6.11 (47)
Kangaroo Flat 2.0 3.0 4.1 5.3 (33)
GOALS - South Bendigo: Z.Mitchell 1, C.Mannes 1, R.Logan-Keegan 1, D.Ford 1, T.Campbell 1, S.Hughes 1. Kangaroo Flat: A.Clayton 2, A.Caddy 2, D.Dingfelder 1
BEST - South Bendigo: C.Mannes, E.Grist, S.Mannes, Z.Seiler, Z.Mitchell, D.Ford. Kangaroo Flat: R.Mitchell, R.LEECH, J.Thatcher, A.Bellis, A.Clayton, T.Diss
MGYCW - - - - (145)
North Bendigo - - - - (8)
GOALS - MGYCW: O.Emmerson 3, H.Landry 3, J.Baxter 2, X.Tingley 2, W.Trotter 2, E.Lindsay 2, C.Berry 2, C.Speirs 2, J.Bellenger 1, K.Turner 1, A.Curnow 1. North Bendigo: N/A
BEST - MGYCW: H.Landry, A.Curnow, J.Baxter, R.Demeo, C.Berry, O.Emmerson. North Bendigo: L.Kerr, R.Hunt, R.Cain, E.Harvey, T.Borserio, E.Miller
Sandhurst Navy 3.3 3.4 6.7 9.7 (61)
Eaglehawk 1.2 3.7 4.9 8.11 (59)
GOALS - Sandhurst Navy: C.Reid 3, L.Sims 2, O.Taylor 2, E.Harrop 1, B.Holland 1. Eaglehawk: M.Miller 2, L.Moss 2, M.Pettersen 2, I.Phillips-Adams 1, K.MacDonald 1
BEST - Sandhurst Navy: H.Banfield, T.Smith, C.Mackenzie, C.Reid, H.Byrne, C.Bannan. Eaglehawk: L.Moss, A.Pithie, J.Coates-moore, L.Wilson, I.Phillips-Adams, W.Malone
South Bendigo 1.6 4.9 7.12 9.15 (69)
Castlemaine 1.2 2.4 4.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS - South Bendigo: C.Russell 3, M.Coad 2, J.Bell 1, T.Hardingham 1, A.Martin 1, H.Purcell 1. Castlemaine: C.Holman 5, P.Leathem 1
BEST - South Bendigo: C.Russell, M.Clark, J.Bell, S.Cluff, A.Triplett, M.Coad. Castlemaine: M.McKnight, O.Giddings, O.Britt, C.Holman, B.Jardine, J.Barnes
MGYCW 1.3 2.5 3.9 8.10 (58)
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 5.2 8.2 9.3 (57)
GOALS - MGYCW: L.Pigdon 2, C.Blandthorn 2, L.Budge 2, W.Thomson 1, A.Gray 1. Strathfieldsaye: S.Hancock 2, A.Hand 1, M.Elkington 1, J.Molloy 1, D.Cleave 1, P.Gordon 1, T.Allan 1, B.Masters 1
BEST - MGYCW: L.Pigdon, D.Brown, X.Emmerson, Z.Whalen, J.O'Shea, B.Quinlan-Fawcett. Strathfieldsaye: A.Wingrave, W.Bartlett, T.Allan, A.Stevens, P.Gordon, S.Hancock
Maryborough 4.5 8.8 9.11 13.16 (94)
Rochester 0.1 2.3 2.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Maryborough: J.Skinner 3, L.Howell 2, Z.Cicchini 2, C.Mark 1, M.Stork 1, A.Chadwick 1, K.Wright 1, N.Fraser 1, H.Wendels 1. Rochester: K.Pearse 1, M.Harrington 1, H.Keating 1
BEST - Maryborough: C.Mark, A.Chadwick, J.Brydon, C.Wood, B.Skinner, J.Trickey. Rochester: H.Keating, L.Joyce, O.Williams, J.Rasmussen, C.HARBOUR, C.Howard
Golden Square 1.1 4.4 8.4 10.7 (67)
Sandhurst Maroon 3.3 4.5 6.7 6.10 (46)
GOALS - Golden Square: A.Eaton 2, A.Edwards 2, X.Grant 2, L.Wescott 2, H.Wright 1, R.Dillon 1. Sandhurst Maroon: O.Cail 1, Z.Connick 1, S.Rossi 1, H.White 1, E.Austin 1, M.Guthrie 1
BEST - Golden Square: H.Wright, X.Grant, R.Dillon, J.Lowery, L.Wescott, A.Eaton. Sandhurst Maroon: G.Hay, L.Borchard, H.White, O.Stewart, C.Duke, L.McNamara
Kangaroo Flat 5.3 9.6 14.8 15.9 (99)
Huntly 0.2 3.2 4.3 7.4 (46)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: R.McNamara 8, O.Lowndes 2, Z.Cope 1, B.Franken 1, X.Coghill 1, J.Taylor 1, J.Bodycoat 1. Huntly: H.Matthews 3, M.Ashton 2, B.Ayres 1, M.Lawrence 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: R.McNamara, B.Franken, J.Bodycoat, O.Lowndes, T.Blythman, J.Clarke. Huntly: M.Ashton, T.Biggs, C.Cowan, B.Miller, M.Lawrence, H.Matthews
Strathfieldsaye 3.3 5.3 9.7 11.9 (75)
Golden Square 5.0 6.5 8.7 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J.DeAraugo 4, L.Sharam 1, T.Gardiner 1, J.Buchanan 1, R.Webster 1. Golden Square: Z.Hinck 2, L.Dole 2, J.Peter 1, C.Seboa 1, C.Murphy 1, E.Fletcher 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: N/A. Golden Square: O.Patton, J.Hutton, S.Riseley, A.Costello, H.Burgess, J.McLean
MGYCW 2.2 5.7 10.8 12.10 (82)
White Hills Red 1.1 2.1 2.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS - MGYCW: N.Hadden 6, S.Neervoort 2, O.Bowman 1, A.Tremain 1, K.Shay 1, M.Lines 1. White Hills Red: N/A
BEST - MGYCW: N.Hadden, M.Lines, T.Brook, D.Goddard, J.Douglas, J.Beagley. White Hills Red: J.Crossman, R.Riding, M.Heenan, H.BARNETT, A.Oehms, B.Thompson
LBU Cats 6.7 12.11 15.17 20.18 (138)
Marong 0.3 1.3 3.3 5.6 (36)
GOALS - LBU Cats: J.Brentnall 3, C.Mundie 3, R.Sims 2, M.Munro 2, C.Roberts 2, H.Condliffe 1, M.Day 1, T.Cox 1, J.Munro 1. Marong: S.Bird 2, B.Smyth 1
BEST - LBU Cats: C.Mundie, J.Brentnall, M.Munro, T.Cox, C.Roberts. Marong: M.Pickering, S.Miller, S.Bird, H.Arnett, B.Hale
Sandhurst 3.0 7.3 9.4 12.6 (78)
Castlemaine 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Sandhurst: H.Cochrane 6, E.Bellenger 5, C.scanlon 1. Castlemaine: T.Barry 1
BEST - Sandhurst: H.Cochrane, A.Franklin, T.Daly, M.McGurk, C.Kelly, E.Bellenger. Castlemaine: L.Whaley, C.drew, C.Cole, C.Butcher, P.Marshall, T.Barry
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 1.1 3.3 3.4 (22)
Golden Square 1.0 1.0 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: E.Benetti 1, A.Terry 1, E.Nuttall 1. Golden Square: L.Kornmann 2
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Skipper, E.Nuttall, A.Boyd, S.Ward, T.Cockerall, G.Fox. Golden Square: E.Meharry, M.Roberts, L.Kornmann, G.Mcphee, S.Lowther, K.Milne
Golden Square 2.2 4.7 6.10 7.11 (53)
Sandhurst 1.0 2.0 2.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS - Golden Square: J.Lockwood 4, K.Ahearn 2, M.Byrne 1. Sandhurst: J.Dover 2, D.Steele 1, S.gilchrist 1
BEST - Golden Square: A.Barker, J.Lockwood, K.Ahearn, A.Weir, M.Byrne, M.Verdon. Sandhurst: J.Dover, C.Taylor, M.Chilver, S.Daly, L.Franklin, D.Steele
White Hills 6.2 9.4 11.5 14.8 (92)
Eaglehawk 1.2 2.3 3.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS - White Hills: T.Murphy 4, M.Pearce 3, K.Smith 3, S.Sarre 2, O.Turner 1, C.Edwards 1. Eaglehawk: L.Stevenson 2, J.Gowty 1
BEST - White Hills: T.Kendall, M.Newlan, K.Smith, J.Morrison, M.Pearce, T.Murphy. Eaglehawk: L.Stevenson, J.Keighran, S.Daffy, I.St Clair, M.Fisher, M.Gard
