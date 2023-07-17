Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Updated July 17 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 6:00pm
Sandhurst and Golden Square did battle in the BJFL under-16 senior division. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
UNDER-12A

Strathfieldsaye 2.3 5.6 8.9 10.14 (74)

