Bendigo City FC seniors fire, under-18s fall to Melbourne Victory

It was a mixed weekend for Bendigo City FC's senior and under-18 squads.
The seniors scored a resounding 6-0 win over Lara United to keep their State League Five West promotion hopes alive, while the under-18s went down to power club Melbourne Victory in the elite NPL1 competition.
Coach Greg Thomas was elated with the senior squad, which had four goals on the board inside the first half hour.
Forward Alex Caldow set the tone with the opening goal and he created the second goal for Luke Burns, who calmly headed home from close range.
Young gun Jacob Floyd scored City's third, before Burns added his second goal of the game.
An own goal and a Declan Cahill strike in the second half completed the rout.
"It was our best performance of the year,'' Thomas said.
"The first 20 minutes were outstanding and we took our chances. To be 4-0 up going into the break... it took the pressure off.
"Lara United is a good side, and they beat us earlier in the year, so it was good to put together a full 90 minutes."
Defender Declan Cahill was superb for Bendigo City, while Caldow and midfielder Chidinma Esomeju impressed. Burns leads the league in scoring with 21 goals.
Bendigo City is in fourth place on the ladder with 33 points - four points outside of the all-important top-two positions with four games remaining.
An injury-depleted under-18s were outclassed by Melbourne Victory, but Thomas said his players were far from disgraced.
"The scoreline didn't reflect how close the game was,'' Thomas said.
"We had three of our starting 11 out injured, so we were up against it. Our boys competed really well and we played some good football.
"Melbourne Victory are the best team in the competition and every chance they got they put away."
The consistent Sam Pitson and goalkeeper Logan Rutter were best for Bendigo City.
The Bendigo City under-18s face another duanting task next Sunday when they host A-League club Western United at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
