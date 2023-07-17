"Everything from bobcats to beautiful woollen clothing" were on offer for the 30,000 visitors who streamed into the Australian Sheep and Wool show on the weekend.
Organisers were still bumping out and cleaning up from the "brilliant" event on Monday.
"We were delighted with it," organiser Margot Falconer said. "It was really busy."
But with 2000 sheep on the grounds there was a fair bit of cleaning up to be done.
After the 2021 show was cancelled and 2022 crowds were "a bit tentative", 2023 was a return to the "brilliant" numbers of 2019, the show's chief executive said.
About 30,000 people had come through the gates over the three days, and more than 400 trade sites had done well with sales due to the numbers.
"All the visitors had a nice time, the sheep dog trials were fantastic, the shearing you couldn't get into, the studmasters event went really well," she said.
"It was as busy as, happy busy. I think the weather gods helped."
A highlight of the massive event had been chef Nick Anthony from Masons demonstrating "four magnificent dressings" at the Bendigo Festival of Lamb.
More than 400 volunteers were involved in staging the three-day event, including school groups who helped build pens, the Rotary Club, Dragon City and Blaze Aid, "who were awesome".
There were 29 sheep breeds entered this year and each had a judge, stewards and a tent captain, with 45 individual judges coming to the event "from all over Australia" and paying their own way.
Bendigo Motel Association president Jamie Scott said his own Quality Inn Colonial was booked up from Thursday until Saturday night and still had strong bookings on Sunday.
From Thursday to Saturday it would have been difficult to get a bed in Bendigo, he believed.
"I think everyone was probably basically full over the nights we were."
A mix of clientele, from farmers to stock agents, vendors and craft fans had all said it was a good show.
It always was a good show, he said, but this year especially so.
"It was a good thing for Bendigo, that's for sure."
