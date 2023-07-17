Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Australian Sheep and Wool Show sees 30,000 through gates

By Jenny Denton
July 17 2023 - 7:30pm
"Everything from bobcats to beautiful woollen clothing" were on offer for the 30,000 visitors who streamed into the Australian Sheep and Wool show on the weekend.

