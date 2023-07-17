MYSTERY surrounds a donated board game sitting in the Bendigo Library.
No-one can say with confidence what it is called, how to play it or even why its dice has letters instead of numbers.
Librarians had this strange but beautiful wooden game out on display hoping someone would come forward with information but had no luck, library officer Laura Wheadon said.
"It doesn't look like an old game, it looks like it's handmade," she said.
The board game has a clear forest theme and appears to pit an orange opponent against a blue one.
Each player appears to get eight trees along with two figures that appear to be girls and two that might be boys.
Four figures could be lumberjacks or, judging by the angry looks on their faces, axe-wielding maniacs.
"The axe guys look pretty sinister," Ms Wheadon said.
"Who wins? Is it the person who knocks the most trees down? Could it be a children's game? I don't know.
"I don't know exactly when the game was donated but I know it has been bouncing around the library for a good couple of years."
Librarians may have to make up some rules themselves if they cannot find anyone who understands the game.
That could at least allow it to get a new life at monthly game nights.
The library is also planning to start lending out its collection of board games.
The game is among the items people have donated to the library in recent years.
"We get a lot of things bequeathed to us. That includes boxes of journals, letters that for whatever reason people decide to donate rather than distribute among family members," Ms Wheadon said.
Not everything people want to donate can be kept.
"You have to look at the collection management policies," Ms Wheadon said.
Do you know what the game is? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
