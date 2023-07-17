A new vending machine that will allow people to get a free test for sexually transmitted infection is to be trialed at the Echuca library.
The initiative is part of a pilot program that aims to improve sexual health outcomes for regional communities, particularly LGBTIQIA+ communities, younger people aged between 16-25 years and Indigenous Australians.
Campaspe Shire Council chief executive Pauline Gordon said it was wonderful to see the test vending machines being trialled in Campaspe.
MORE NEWS:
"The vending machines have been created in response to documented rural and regional barriers. Some of these barriers include access to specialist services, long wait times at the doctors, stigmas and privacy concerns.
"It's great to see an innovative alternative to healthcare that is accessible for our community. The vending machine has been placed discreetly within our library and tests located within are free."
The STI vending machine contains self-testing kits for Chlamydia, Gonorrhoea and HIV.
Any kits that require lab testing should be mailed to the Melbourne Sexual Health Centre for testing. Individuals requiring treatment will be contacted and will receive appropriate care in a safe and suitable location.
The two test vending machines will be rotated across five communities in the Loddon, Mallee and Hume regions. The STI test vending machine will be placed at the Echuca Library until October 2023.
In trial is being conducted by a partnership of the University of Melbourne's Shepparton Campus, Department of Rural Health and Centre for Excellence in Rural Sexual Health (CERSH).
For more information, resources and options on sexually transmissible infections, please visit Sexual Health Victoria's website at shvic.org.au or the Department of Health's website on health.vic.gov.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.