A Bendigo animal centre is urging pet owners to get ahead of kitten and puppy breeding seasons by having their furry friends desexed.
Bendigo Animal Relief Centre (BARC) is joining the fight to take the pressure off themselves and other foster and volunteer animal organisations this National Desexing Month.
Local laws and animal services co-ordinator Sam Johnston said it was an important message for the organisation to get out in the community.
"Our goal is to have every cat and dog in the municipality microchipped, registered and desexed," he said.
"It's a good month for us to reinforce that message."
Mr Johnston said while numbers were low at the moment, it was a good time of year to prepare for an influx later on.
"It's short-term pain now for long-term gain in the long run," he said.
"Kitten season is the most busy for us and that usually occurs from November to maybe March or April.
"Since COVID-19, a lot of people were breeding because it was something for them to do during lockdown, but now the demand isn't meeting the amount of supply so we end up with the unwanted litters."
BARC has set up work with local vets during their "high volume" desexing days to help the cause.
"Once they sign up, people can bring their animals in the night before, we transport them off to the vet on the day and keep them overnight to make sure there are no complications," Mr Johnston said.
If you'd like more information or would like to volunteer for BARC, contact the team online at bendigoanimalreliefcentre.com.au, email BARCreception@Bendigo.vic.gov.au or call 5441 2209.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
