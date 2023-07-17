Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Animal Relief Centre aims to get every pet in area desexed

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 18 2023 - 4:30am
BARC animal attendant Nicole Colliver with Ernie and Bert. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo animal centre is urging pet owners to get ahead of kitten and puppy breeding seasons by having their furry friends desexed.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

