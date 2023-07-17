Sharon Van Der Kaay is a widow on a mission.
Last week, the State Coroner recommended all V/Line trains carry a defibrillator after the potentially preventable death of Ms Van Der Kaay's husband Carl.
Almost 50 country stations - including Bendigo, Maryborough and Castlemaine - carry Automated External Defibrillators, but there are none on the trains themselves.
Catch a train at Maryborough, for example, and you might not get access to a defibrillator until you reach the Ballarat station, 55 minutes away.
It comes after a finding on Wednesday into the death of the 50-year-old who boarded a 5.44am service at Pakenham on July 18, 2019.
Mr Van Der Kaay collapsed early into the trip, going into cardiac arrest.
An off-duty nurse specialising in cardio-thoracics swung into action with CPR and sought a defibrillator from the conductor.
He was told there were none on board and an ambulance would meet the train at Dandenong.
MORE NEWS:
According to the findings, by the time paramedics arrived at 7.10am CPR had been administered for about half an hour.
Ambulance staff worked on Mr Van Der Kaay for another 40 minutes and used their own defibrillator.
"Someone found my number and rang me while the nurse was doing CPR in the carriage. I could hear everything that was going on," Mrs Van Der Kaay said.
"I said what I needed to say to Carl. They held the phone to his ear. He wasn't able to say anything.
"By the time they got to Dandenong 25 minutes later without a defibrillator, I knew he was probably gone.
"The paramedics were not there at the station when the train came in and it felt like everything that could go wrong, did.
"I didn't want his death to be in vain.
"Defibrillators on trains - this is all I have wanted from day one."
Mrs Van Der Kaay said she worked in the metro train system and has campaigned for more of the devices through V/Line, state MPs and her union.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Carl Van Der Kaay and we support the Coroner's recommendation," a V/Line spokesperson said.
"We have defibrillators at all our staffed stations across the regional network and will soon commence installing Automatic External Defibrillators on our trains."
IN OTHER NEWS:
V/Line said the rollout would begin "in coming months". Coroner John Olle said it was feasible to install AEDs on trains but V/Line had been hampered by funding, the configuration of country passenger trains (which have four different types of carriages) and the scheduling of installation around existing timetables.
The Coroners Prevention Unit found that between 2010 and 2021, 15 deaths occurred on trains due to medical episodes. On top of that, another 34 happened in or near stations. A defibrillator was used in just five of those cases.
V/Line said AEDs would be progressively rolled out on different train types starting with the VLocity fleet (Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong), followed by Sprinters (Seymour) and the classic fleet (including Warrnambool and Albury).
Ambulance Victoria said CPR plus defibrillation could increase a person's survival rate by up to 70 per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.