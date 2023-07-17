Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Health

Four years on, widow gets defibs for V/Line trains

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl Van Der Kaay 50 (inset) died after there was no defibrillator on his V/Line train, however 47 country stations now have AEDs in buildings - like this one in the Ballarat ticketing area. Pictures supplied.
Carl Van Der Kaay 50 (inset) died after there was no defibrillator on his V/Line train, however 47 country stations now have AEDs in buildings - like this one in the Ballarat ticketing area. Pictures supplied.

Sharon Van Der Kaay is a widow on a mission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.