Shepparton South, Tatura, Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Shepparton United will be represented in the finals of League Cup action in CV League One.
Shepparton South and Tatura survived a tense third round of games to qualify for the League One Men League Cup final.
FC Eaglehawk defeated Shepparton South in their pool one clash at Truscott Reserve on Saturday night, but the 2-1 scoreline wasn't enough for the home side to earn a grand final berth.
Shepparton South, FC Eaglehawk and Strathdale finished the pool games equal on six points, but it was Shepparton South which advanced because of a superior goal difference.
Shepparton South was plus seven, FC Eaglehawk was plus five and Strathdale was plus two.
Tatura needed all three points in its clash with Shepparton United to pinch top spot in pool two and the Ibises delivered.
Shepparton United took the lead in the 42nd minute, but goals either side of half-time from Damian Russo and Cooper Gosstray gave Tatura the lead and momentum.
When Fraser Gosstray scored in the 80th minute, the Ibises were on their way to the League Cup final.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United and Shepparton United will meet in the League One Women League Cup final.
Colts advanced to the final without kicking a ball in round three after Strathdale was forced to forfeit their pool one clash.
In the other pool one game, FC Eaglehawk edged out Shepparton South on the back of a lone goal from Lara Priest late in the game.
In pool two, Shepparton United needed to defeat Tatura by five goals to edge ahead of Spring Gully United on goal difference.
It didn't look good for Shepparton United when it went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.
However, star striker Maria Villani showed her class with a second-half hat-trick to lead her side to a 5-0 win.
The victory lifted Shepparton United to four points and a goal difference of plus five - one goal clear of second-placed Spring Gully United.
The League Cup finals will be played on Sunday, August 6, at a venue yet to be determined.
The men's and women's championship seasons resume this weekend.
LEAGUE ONE MEN - LEAGUE CUP
Pool 1: Strathdale 3 d Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0 (on forfeit).
FC Eaglehawk 2 (D. Kelly) d Shepparton South 1 (S. Grant).
Pool 2: Spring Gully United 0 lt Epsom 3 (on forfeit).
Tatura 3 (D. Russo, C. Gosstray, F. Gosstray) d Shepparton United 1 (L. Coyle).
Grand final: Shepparton South v Tatura on August 6
LEAGUE ONE WOMEN - LEAGUE CUP
Pool 1: Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3 d Strathdale 0 (on forfeit).
FC Eaglehawk 1 (L. Priest) d Shepparton South 0.
Pool 2: Tatura 0 lt Shepparton United 5 (M. Villani 3, R. Lawson).
Grand final: Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Shepparton United on August 6
LEAGUE TWO MEN - CHAMPIONSHIP
La Trobe Uni Black 1 (S. Bish) lt Golden City 3 (H. Htoo 3).
La Trobe Uni Red 2 lt Border Raiders 4.
Shepparton 3 d Deniliquin 0 (on forfeit).
Swan Hill 11 (C. Fox, C. Brown 4, F. Amran, S. Whittaker, J. Cameron) d Golden City Rams 0.
LEAGUE TWO WOMEN - LEAGUE CUP
Pool 1: Castlemaine 1 (N. Niasari) dr Kyneton 1 (S. Hooppell).
Swan Hill 2 (S. Scott 2) d Epsom 0.
Pool 2: La Trobe Uni 0 lt Border Raiders 3 (on forfeit).
Grand final: Border Raiders v Kyneton on August 6.
YOUTH DIVISION - CHAMPIONSHIP
Shepparton South 0 lt Strathdale 5 (B. Hetherington 3, E. Basilewsky, J. Niazmand).
Shepparton United 2 (J. Wilson, T. Steinfort) dr La Trobe Uni 2 (H. Waters-Hughes, L. Yates).
Tatura 2 (E. Barolli, B. Pena) dr Spring Gully United 2 (N. Kelly 2).
Golden City v Epsom N/A
