The Bendigo Baseball Association's under-12 representative team travelled to Werribee on the weekend to compete in the Baseball Victoria Winter Championships.
For most of the players, it was their first time at a big tournament and it took some adjusting to the speed and quality of competition they faced.
The team played five matches over two days, and although they failed to record a win, they were very competitive, considering a lack of experience compared to the other teams.
After a slow start losing their first two games comfortably, the team began to build confidence in its third match.
They managed to get within two runs of the eventual winners of pool two, City West.
Samson Corry and Chad Strahan pitched well for Bendigo, and Jonathan Peters and Oliver Hanna delivered the hits.
Returning on Sunday, Bendigo continued its good form against the BV Belles.
The scores were tied going into the final inning, but the Belles managed to score a run in the bottom of the inning to snatch the game.
Bendigo's final match was a playoff for third and fourth place against North East.
They were unable to keep their good form going as they went down 17-9 thanks to a strong first inning by North East.
Performances within the team were fairly even, with many players making great contributions, but it was Hayden Harrington of Malmsbury Baseball Club who took out Bendigo's MVP.
Results:
Match 1: BV Belles 12 def Bendigo 2
Match 2: North East 10 def Bendigo 5
Match 3: MWBL City West 11 def Bendigo 9
Match 4: BV Belles 5 def Bendigo 4
Match 5: North East 17 def Bendigo 9
