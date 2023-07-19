Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo Baseball Association: Round 10 weekend review

NS
By Nathan Spicer
July 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Ritchie fielding for Dodgers in Sunday's Bendigo Baseball Association action. Picture contributed
Brett Ritchie fielding for Dodgers in Sunday's Bendigo Baseball Association action. Picture contributed

Dodgers and Bendigo East 1 recorded comfortable victories on the weekend in Bendigo Baseball Association division one action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.