Bendigo Baseball Association: Round 10 weekend review

Dodgers and Bendigo East 1 recorded comfortable victories on the weekend in Bendigo Baseball Association division one action.
The Dodgers' 11-4 win over Falcons ended with a flourish, having scored the last six hits of the game after a tight affair early on.
In an entertaining first inning, the Dodgers led 4-3 before the game descended into an arm wrestle with the Dodgers pulling away in the fourth and fifth innings.
Nick Whatley drove in four on three hits to lead the way for the Dodgers.
Bendigo East 1 played a strong defensive game against Bendigo East 2, smashing their rivals 10-0.
The one highlight for East 2 was three of their younger players getting hits off the more experienced pitchers of East 1.
In division, two action Dodgers Tigers stormed home against Malmsbury to claim an 11-5 victory.
Malmsbury started like a house on fire, taking a 3-1 lead into the second inning before the Dodgers Tigers slowly worked their way back into the contest.
With the game tied at three all and the Dodgers Tigers batting in the top of the fourth, Sam Longford singled, scoring a crucial run.
The lead was snatched late in the game, and the Dodgers Tigers didn't relinquish momentum scoring 5-0 in the final inning.
Steve Skipper was the winning pitcher going five innings and only allowing five runs on seven hits.
In the other division two matchup, Scots spanked Falcons 10-1.
Marc Brownlee was dominant on the mound with seven strikeouts and was ably supported by the strong defence in both the infield and outfield, which resulted in Falcons leaving 11 runners on base.
The highlight of the afternoon was a great running catch in the outfield by Tyler Johnston of Scots, who then doubled a runner at first base.
Meanwhile, in division three, Bendigo East 3 defeated Malmsbury 3, 15-7.
After a competitive start, East blitzed the fourth with ten runs and then shut Malmsbury out in the bottom of the inning with a timely double play.
East pitcher Mokshara Thilakasiri's accuracy, was brilliant.
Elsewhere Dodgers Tigers thrashed Scots 20-4, a 13-run first inning by Falcons Blue put the Dodgers Devils to bed before they could get started, with the game ending 16-3, and Falcons White beat Dodgers Hornets 27-3.
Junior results:
Under 16:
Falcons 8 def Bendigo East 4
Dodgers Tigers 14 def Dodgers Devils 5
Under 14:
Falcons 9 def Bendigo East 2
