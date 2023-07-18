Bendigo Advertiser
McKeown masterclass for aspiring Bendigo swimmers

July 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Taylor McKeown delivering one of her classes. Picture contributed
Former Australian Dolphin Taylor McKeown was in Bendigo over the weekend, delivering a masterclass to the regions aspiring swimmers.

