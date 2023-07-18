McKeown masterclass for aspiring Bendigo swimmers

Former Australian Dolphin Taylor McKeown was in Bendigo over the weekend, delivering a masterclass to the regions aspiring swimmers.
McKeown was a special guest for Central Victoria Swimming's first district development day.
Initiated by Bendigo's three competitive swimming clubs, the day saw over 70 swimmers jump into the water in a series of classes led by McKeown.
It was McKeown's first trip to Bendigo, and she is keen to return to help grow the sport in the region.
"It was a great experience, and I was very impressed with not just the quality swimming but the commitment of the families who are so invested in creating opportunities for the kids," she said.
Central Victorian Swimming president Kris Ellery said the event gave an opportunity to regional swimmers that are often only afforded to metropolitan clubs.
"It was gratifying to see swimmers brimming with positivity about the skills they learnt and improved with Taylor's (McKeown) guidance," she said.
"Given the impressive attendance and positive feedback from swimmers, parents and coaches, this will just be the start of several events that we hope to hold across the district to improve opportunities for athletes who proudly represent their regional clubs."
Bendigo East head coach John Jordan had similar thoughts.
"Being able to bring elite swimmers like Taylor McKeown to Bendigo really helps accelerate the development of not just swimmers but also our emerging group of young coaches and leaders," Jordan said.
McKeown won gold in the 200m breaststroke at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was a member of the 4x100m medley relay team that took out a silver medal in the Rio Olympics.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.