A B-double truck has rolled north of Avoca.
The CFA said a unit from the locality of Warrenmang responded to the incident around 11.17am, and discovered a B-double trailer rollover beside a bridge.
The incident was deemed under control at 11.49am, the CFA said.
The driver of the truck was apparently not seriously injured in the incident.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.