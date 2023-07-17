Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama is confident the club's latest signing will have a major impact on the club's fortunes in the WNBL.
Guard Mehryn Kraker is the Spirit's first US import since 2019 and she joins the Spirit on the back of standout form at NBL1 West level and impressive workouts in front of Kereama.
Kraker, 29, went to Green Bay college in the USA from 2013 to 2017, played with the Green Bay Phoenix and was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA in 2017.
She was waived by the Mystics and joined Spanish side Cadi La Seu for a couple of seasons.
After returning to the United States to play with the Winsconsin GLO in the Global Women's Basketball Association, Kraker made her way to Western Australia at the start of 2022 to play with Rockingham Flames.
She is currently in her second season with the Flames, where she is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.
"Mehryn can play mulitple positions,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"She's a great facilitator, she can score when she needs to and she defends. Her experience was a pretty big driver for us as well.
"She's a seasoned veteran, she's played around the world, she's comfortable in herself and is prepared to play any role that she's asked to. She has experience and she's a leader.
"Importantly, her skillsets and personality will fit in well with our group.
"Mehryn's stats have been very consistent across any league she's played in. If she was a more selfish player she could have had bigger numbers, but that's not the way she plays.
"She's a wonderful person and a real community person. She'll fit in well in Bendigo."
Kraker said she was attracted to Bendigo by the game style and culture coach Kereama and general manager David Ingham were building.
"The WNBL is super well respected in the ranks of professional leagues, it's always a league that I've dreamed of playing in," she said.
"I think the Aussies and their national players are really talented, skilled, physical and strong so I think it'll be good to challenge myself in this league.
"I got the opportunity to talk with Kennedy beforehand and spend some time with him.
"I really liked his vision, David's vision, and the kind of the culture they're establishing in Bendigo.
"I watched a lot of their games from last year and I really liked the style of play.
"I've just heard really good things about it being a really nice family atmosphere and really good things about Bendigo as a city as well."
Kraker said she hoped her team-first attitude would fit in well with her new Spirit team-mates.
"I think it kind of aligns with the belief and the way Bendigo plays, but however I can assist and help in having that winning season and continuing to build on the culture they've established," she said.
"Obviously it's of the utmost importance to establish ourselves as a championship calibre team, and however I can assist in that I'd love to do that.
"I think winning is paramount and however I can help in that, I am definitely willing to do so."
Kraker joins Kelsey Griffin and Alex Wilson as confirmed signings for the 2023-24 WNBL season.
Anneli Maley has left the Spirit to jopin rival club Perth Lynx.
Further signings will be announced in the coming weeks.
