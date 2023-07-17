In a season of ominous performances from Castlemaine, the Magpies sent out its loudest warning shot yet, smashing second-placed Woorinen 16.11 (107) to 2.2 (14).
In front of a strong crowd in the CVFLW's triple header at the QEO on Sunday, the Magpies ran riot in the second half kicking 12 goals to one.
The vast expanses of the QEO were a godsend to the Magpies, who play their home games on the smaller Camp Reserve.
The experience of playing on the ground will be priceless comes finals time, with the preliminary and Grand Final being played at the venue.
Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane was pleased with how his girls responded to play their best footy for the year in the second half after a sluggish start.
"We were a bit scrappy in the first half and struggled with picking the ball up, which there are no excuses for because it was a sunny and dry day, so that's something we'll look to work on this week," Cochrane said.
"But once we started getting the ball moving through switches and utilising the space, we started to get on top of them."
The Magpies' defence put in an ultra-impressive performance, controlling the territory and not allowing a dangerous Tigers outfit to get any pace on the ball.
Cochrane said the defensive performance was the most pleasing aspect of the afternoon.
"I was delighted with how our half-back-line locked the ball into our forward half, which gave our midfielders and forwards repeat entries," he said.
"We nullified Woorinen's ability to move the ball, and they had limited forward 50 entries for the day."
Skipper Eloise Gretgrix continued to pull away on the CVFLW goalkicking leader board adding six to her tally.
Tiahna Cochrane put in her best performance since returning to footy in round six with four goals.
"Tiahna had a great game and is slowly getting her game back to the level she was at before she spent some time away from footy," Cochrane said.
Full-back Taylah Sartori put in her best display of the year, marshalling the defence and keeping star forwards like Natasha Kelly goalless.
"She was a brick wall for us," Cochrane said.
"There wasn't much that got past her, and that shows with them only kicking two goals, but they would have got quite a few more if not for Taylah (Sartori)."
The Magpies face winless Strathfieldsaye this week before a tough run into finals against what is expected to be desperate opposition in Golden Square and Bendigo Thunder.
"This week coming up against Strathfieldsaye, we don't want to risk much injury-wise, so we'll mix things up a bit and give some girls a go in different positions but looking ahead to our last two games against Thunder and Square, we want to be nailing down the processes we want to do in finals," Cochrane said.
The Thunder recorded its most important win for the year in the final match of the triple-header beating the Bulldogs by 38 points.
The win moves the Thunder within four points of the Bulldogs with four rounds to go.
The Thunder have a significantly better percentage.
In the opening game, North Bendigo recorded its second win of 2023 against Strathfieldsaye by 14 points.
