Castlemaine look unbeatable after Tigers mauling

By Nathan Spicer
July 17 2023 - 3:30pm
Eve Sheehan pouncing on a loose footy during the Magpies 97 point win over Woorinen on Sunday at the QEO. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
In a season of ominous performances from Castlemaine, the Magpies sent out its loudest warning shot yet, smashing second-placed Woorinen 16.11 (107) to 2.2 (14).

