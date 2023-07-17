A Civil Aviation Safety Authority seminar on flight safety will be held at the Kyneton Aero Club on Monday, July 17.
The session, focused on non-controlled aerodromes, will give pilots practical tips about flying efficiently and safely at the aerodrome types and discovering the CASA resources available to support them.
CASA's Tim Penney said the seminar would include discussion on looking and listening out, radio calls, procedures, pre-flight planning and supporting systems in aircraft that can help pilots manage the risks and fly safely into and out of non-controlled aerodromes.
"We also use case studies to see how things can go wrong and how pilots can be prepared to mitigate those risks to fly safely," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The session was suitable for pilots of all skill levels and offered the chance to talk about safety issues with other local pilots in the area.
Most Australian aerodromes are in non-controlled airspace and Australian Transport Safety Bureau statistics show there have been more than 60 incidents, including mid-air and ground collisions, in or around non-controlled aerodromes in recent years, CASA said.
The authority's safety advisors host free seminars for pilots at locations around Australia year-round, where pilots are welcome to raise safety issues and ask questions about rules and regulations.
The Kyneton aviation safety seminar will be held on Monday, July 17 at 7pm at the Kyneton Aero Club. Book online for the 'Non-Controlled Aerodromes - Manage Your Risks' seminar.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.