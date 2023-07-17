It was heartbreak again for the BFNL's remaining winless team Maryborough who lost 9.21 (75) to 9.6 (60) against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
For the fourth time in 2023, the Magpies led at three-quarter time but failed to close out the game.
Although the defeat condemned the Magpies to its 41st loss in a row, they can hold their heads high with what was an incredibly gutsy performance.
Skipper Ty Stewart went down with a back injury five minutes before play began, and James Macer was out in the opening minutes due to a hamstring concern leaving the Magpies with two on the bench for the games entirety.
Magpies coach Coby Perry was understandably devastated with the result but was still proud of the fight shown by his charges.
"It's heartbreak again being up at three-quarter-time and failing to convert," Perry said.
"But in terms of the team performance, that was one of the best we've had all season, especially considering the early injuries.
"To have two guys on the bench all game and play the way we did, I'm very proud."
While Magpies fans haven't had the sweet taste of victory since the 2021 season, light is beginning to appear at the end of the tunnel.
Their under-18s side currently sits fourth with an 8-4 record, and Perry is continuing to blood numerous players from that group through the seniors.
Saturday could be a sign of things to come with the young fellas picking up the slack on an afternoon where they'd have been forgiven to capitulate with two men down virtually just after the first bounce.
Youngster Tom Myers was tasked with the unenviable job of filling Stewart's boots in the ruck and played 'incredibly well' according to Perry.
Bendigo Pioneer Taj Bond is the one kid with the most upside for the Magpies, and he proved that on Saturday with a four-goal display to savour.
"He was dominant all over the ground, not just inside forward 50," Perry said.
"He's an unbelievable young player and has come on in leaps and bounds this season.
"His athleticism, clean hands and football smarts are awesome."
After spending the first half of the season sitting on the pine with a wrist injury, Perry has returned to the park in the past month and is getting back to his best with each passing week.
Perry said he is enjoying being able to lead the boys with the boots on.
"It's been nice to be back out there," he said.
"I haven't been doing a hell of a lot playing on the wing, but it's been great to be able to coach on the ground and just enjoy playing with my close mates."
Perry collected 27 disposals on Saturday.
The Magpies welcome Kyneton to Princes Park this Saturday.
