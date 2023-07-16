UPDATED: A young driver is in a stable condition after a single-vehicle crash at Huntly on Sunday night.
The 19-year-old man, from Epsom, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
Police said officers had been called to reports a driver had lost control and crashed into a power pole near Gungurru Road at about 8.15pm.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash were yet to be determined, they said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER: A man in his late 20s has been airlifted to a Melbourne hospital after a crash in Huntly overnight.
Emergency services were called to a motor vehicle accident on Gungurru Road in Huntly at around 8.20pm on July 16.
A CFA spokesperson said a person was trapped in a vehicle, but was extracted by crews.
MORE NEWS:
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed the man had upper body injuries and was in a serious but stable condition when he was airlifted to the Alfred Hospital.
The exact cause of the crash is not yet known.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.