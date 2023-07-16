The final weekend of the Bendigo Braves' 2023 campaign in some ways reflected the club's entire NBL1 South Men season.
Flashes of brilliance and encouraging signs, mixed with poor patches and, ultimately, frustration.
The Braves recorded one of their best wins of the season on Saturday night when they defeated old foe the Ballarat Miners 99-93.
The victory knocked the Miners out of the play-off race.
On Sunday, the Braves couldn't repeat Saturday's heroics and were thumped by the Knox Raiders, 96-59.
The Braves promoted the Miners' clash as their grand final and it worked as they produced arguably their best four-quarter performance of the season.
They outplayed the Miners for much of the night and led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter before withstanding a late Ballarat run.
READ MORE: Braves women complete perfect regular season
The Miners did get within four points with two-and-a-half minutes to play in the game, but the Braves steadied and claimed a deserved victory.
Centre Adam Pechecek was back to his brilliant best with 30 points and nine rebounds, while Luke Rosendale had 27 points, including 4-5 from behind the three-point arc.
The Braves three-point shooting was outstanding.
As a team they were 14-28, with Pechacek, Lat Mayen and Dylan McCauley nailing three three-point bombs each.
Mayen had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while the impressive McCauley finished with 11 points.
Rosendale didn't play in Sunday's game and his absence hit the Braves hard.
Pechacek had 20 points and seven rebounds and Mayen had 13 points and seven boards. They were the only two players to reach double figures.
The weekend split left the Braves with a 10-12 record and 13th place on the ladder - despite injury problems it was a disappointing result by the club's lofty standards.
Last year the Braves finished sixth with a 13-9 record, giving coach Stephen Black a 23-22 home and away record for his first two seasons in charge of the club.
Previous coach David Hogan led the Braves to a grand final appearance in 2019 before the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hogan led the Braves to a 9-6 record in 2021 before the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of 2021, Hogan was replaced by Black.
