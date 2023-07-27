Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Star Gisborne goal attack Claudia Mawson named in Victorian Fury team for Australian Netball Championships

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 27 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GISBORNE star Claudia Mawson is hoping the Victorian Fury can go one better after their heartbreaking grand final loss to Southern Force in last year's Australian Netball Championships tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.