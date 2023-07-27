GISBORNE star Claudia Mawson is hoping the Victorian Fury can go one better after their heartbreaking grand final loss to Southern Force in last year's Australian Netball Championships tournament.
Mawson was part of the Fury team that suffered a two-goal loss to the Force last August.
The Force led by as much as 13 goals early in the third term before withstanding a brave Fury charge.
Eight-time national champions, the Fury went into the final undefeated.
Mawson - originally from Echuca, but a Gisborne player for the last two seasons - has been picked to represent the Fury for the second time at next month's ANC tournament in Brisbane.
Her selection is a reward for a stellar Victorian Netball League season for Melbourne University Lightning.
After a great experience last year, the star goal attack is again itching to be a part of the action in Brisbane.
"It was a really good week of netball. It's tough, with back-to-back games, but it's such high quality and it will be great fun as well, which is why I play netball," she said.
While the Fury have undergone a bit of transformation, Mawson is confident they can stack up against the best the ANC has to offer.
"It is quite a different team to last year - there's only five of us from last year, so seven girls are new," she said.
"That's quite a big change in some way.
"All of them play VNL, so I've played against most of them, with a couple of younger girls from the 19s."
Of the seven newcomers to the team, Mawson was thrilled to see fellow BFNL representative, Sandhurst's Charlotte Sexton, picked to make her Fury debut.
The pair were BFNL teammates at this year's Association Championships in June, only a few weeks after playing against each other in a round six clash at Gisborne.
With Sandhurst and Gisborne currently first and second on the ladder, it is unlikely to be the last time their paths cross on-court this BFNL season.
Mawson has the highest respect for the Dragons young gun.
"She's more goal keeper and I was playing goal attack, but the first time we played Sandhurst we were in the ring together. And we also played interleague together for the Bendigo league," she said.
"She's tall and has great elevation and great hands. You don't want to miss a goal against her, otherwise she eats up the rebounds.
"Hopefully we get a couple of finals against them (Sandhurst), so we can play against each other a bit more, which would be fun.
"But that's down the track and we'll work towards that."
While Mawson anticipates she will miss a few of the Bulldogs' games in the lead up to the August 21-27 national championships, as she looks to manage her workload, she is excited to be making it back in time for finals.
The Bulldogs look well placed to pursue only their second ever BFNL A-grade flag, after all but sealing the double chance with last weekend's gutsy win over fourth-placed Kangaroo Flat.
"We have got a great group at the moment, I'm really excited," Mawson said.
"It's hard to actually leave them for a couple of weeks.
"We're obviously a little bit new from last year, but we're building some great connections.
"Tori (Skrijel) is new, Zoe (Davies) is new and Charlee (Kemp) is having a bigger role this year, so we're really building together.
"I have full confidence we'll make it deep into September."
