South Bendigo moved into third place on the BFNL ladder after thumping Kyneton by 107 points.
The 21.14 (140) to 4.9 (33) victory was the Bloods largest winning margin at the Kyneton Showgrounds since round eight, 2008, when they defeated the Tigers by 141 points.
"It's probably the best four-quarter performance we've put in for a long time,'' South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury said.
"We played good footy against Gisborne at Harry Trott Oval, but we didn't finish the game off as well as we did against Kyneton.
"It was pleasing to put it together ahead of some games against Golden Square, Sandhurst and Gisborne. We've got a tough run home, but we're sitting third and we're pretty happy with where we're at."
The Bloods kicked seven goals to none in a first-term ambush, weathered a Tiger comeback in the second quarter before kicking 11.7 to 2.2 in the final quarter.
Ruckman Mac Cameron set the tone for the Bloods and Oscar White impressed in the midfield.
READ MORE: Catch up on all of the weekend's local sport
In attack, forwards Steven Stroobants and Brock Harvey kicked nine goals between them.
"Mac was brilliant. Around the ground he did some really nice things and he gave us first use of the ball,'' Horbury said.
"It was pretty hard to pick the best players for us because everyone played their role. It was one of those days you love to have where everyone in the team contributed.
"We spoke a lot leading into the game about starting well and continuing on with it. We seem to start well, but then let teams back in.
"It was pleasing that we went on with it after quarter-time. The challenge now is to do it against Sandhurst and Golden Square."
Jye Chambers, Cameron Manuel, Harrison Sheahan and Brady Muir were best for a Kyneton side that was missing several senior players.
The result left the seventh-placed Tigers 10 points and 118 per cent outside of the top five.
They probably need to win their remaining six matches to have any chance of qualifing for the finals.
It's not an impossible task considering the Tigers won five of those six matches in the first half of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.