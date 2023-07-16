Bendigo Advertiser
First-term ambush sets up South Bendigo's big win over Kyenton

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 16 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:38pm
Ruckman Mac Cameron had a big impact in South Bendigo's win over Kyneton. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo moved into third place on the BFNL ladder after thumping Kyneton by 107 points.

