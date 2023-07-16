It will be a year in September since Gerri Ripper, girl's football co-ordinator at White Hills Junior Football club, found a lump in her right breast.
"I had two weeks with about eight different appointments I had to get to," Ms Ripper said.
"You certainly learn to roll with the punches and just say, 'yes, I can get there'."
Within the slog of appointments a doctor found a corresponding lump in Ms Ripper's left breast, along with the news it was cancer.
In the shadow of her diagnosis, the White Hills Junior Football club is pitching support for Ms Ripper, with a "Pink Day" on Sunday, August 6, to raise awareness and support others battling breast cancer.
White Hills players plan to "pink up" for the round by donning pink socks and kicking pink Sherrins, while on the sideline the club will host a raffle supporting Bendigo's own Otis Foundation, and hold a barbeque for the Breast Cancer Network of Australia.
Ms Ripper being one to "roll with the punches" echoes around the club, with the mum even keeping her diagnosis a secret going into last years grand final as not to detract from her daughter's chances.
"Nobody else knew because my daughter didn't want to get the sympathy vote," Ms Ripper said.
Once the news broke, Ms Ripper said she had received nothing but "fabulous" support from club, from dinner drop-offs to supplies of good-hearted laughter from players when "chemo-brain" means she messes up words.
Ms Ripper, who is responsible for the host of girls playing in club's under-12 through under-18 teams, said the impression she made on the young women throughout her battle was important.
"I've always been a person that tries to have a very positive outlook, so I think the girls are taking that on board."
"And it is just pushing them to start checks now, and continue checks."
For White Hills Junior President Phil Murley, supporting Ms Ripper's cancer journey through the "Pink Round" was not a hard sell.
"The way she portrays herself around the football club, her positive attitude, her resilience, it's just amazing," Mr Murley said.
"For someone to go through so much and just be still in the game, it's a credit to her.
"A football club is like a second family, and I couldn't be more proud of the club for doing what we're doing."
White Hills Junior Football Club hopes to raise $3000 for their Pink Day, and donations can be made here.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.