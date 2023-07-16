Bendigo Advertiser
Flat get much needed win over a gutsy Maryborough

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 16 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Kangaroo Flat interim coach Jeremy Hayes. Picture by Darren Howe
Kangaroo Flat enjoyed a moment of relief after a month of pain on Saturday, sneaking over the line 9.21 (75) to 9.6 (60) against Maryborough.

