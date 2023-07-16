Kangaroo Flat enjoyed a moment of relief after a month of pain on Saturday, sneaking over the line 9.21 (75) to 9.6 (60) against Maryborough.
It was the first win for interim coach Jeremy Hayes who took over the job after the Roos decided to end Nathan Johns time at the club a fortnight ago.
The win didn't come easy, with the Magpies leading by seven points at three-quarter-time before fading in the last term due to a couple of injuries sustained in the opening stages of the match.
The Roos almost blew it, kicking 3.10 (28) to no score in the final stanza.
"It wasn't our best performance, but we scrapped away to the end and got some reward after a tough couple of weeks," Roos coach Jeremy Hayes said.
Poor kicking forward of centre and sluggish man-marking plagued the Roos for the first three terms before the last-quarter territorial onslaught.
"We were a bit inconsistent with our forward 50 entries and lazy on our man-ups, so the message at three-quarter time was to tighten up and control the ball," Hayes said.
"It wasn't our best kicking in the last, but at least we had some scoreboard pressure and were able to lock it in for most of the term."
Hayes was impressed with the intent shown by the Magpies early, with his side struggling to match their opponents' desire for the footy.
"It was definitely a scrappy game, but they came out to play while we were slow out of the blocks," he said.
"We probably had the wrong mentality going out there thinking it was such a winnable game, and that caught us out, so it took a lot of fighting to get back into the contest."
Hayes labelled Liam Collins three-goal game as the 'standout performance' while Rouse brothers Jordan and Zachary were instrumental with their intercept marking.
However, Zachary won't suit up again for the Roos in 2023, with the defender heading overseas.
Gun inside midfielder Mitch Trewhella returned to the side in the forward line after a week off due to groin soreness, while Luke Foreman played his first game in ten weeks.
The Roos travel to a rejuvenated Gisborne next Saturday.
