Dandenong stings Bendigo Pioneers in Coates Talent League Girls

The Bendigo Pioneers felt the brunt of the Dandenong Stingrays' class and depth in Saturday's Coates Talent League Girls clash in Melbourne.
The fourth-placed Stingrays outclassed the Pioneers, 25.8 (158) to 0.1 (1) at Shepley Oval.
Dandenong had 12 individual goalkickers against a Pioneers' side that was without skipper Lila Keck and key midfielder Lou Painter.
Vice-captains Bryde O'Rourke and Stephe Demeo continued their great seasons and were again named the Pioneers' best players.
Lola Modoo, Ella Jeffrey, Emma Daley and Nadia Peebles battled hard as the Pioneers struggled to lock the ball in their forward half.
Bendigo's only score for the day came in the final quarter.
The Pioneers' players return to their community clubs for the next five weeks.
The Pioneers' next match in the Coates Talent League is against Oakleigh in Melbourne on August 27.
Their final home and away match of the season is against the GWV Rebels at Epsom on Sunday, September 3.
