Donald has survived a slow start against Boort to reclaim third spot on the ladder and set up a blockbuster NCFL Grand Final rematch against Birchip-Watchem next week.
The 13.10 (88) to 6.11 (47) triumph wasn't as comfortable as the scores suggest, with the Magpies taking a 19-point lead into quarter time.
"They were outstanding in the first quarter and outmatched us in every area," Blues coach Rohan Brown said.
"I asked the boys at quarter time what's going on, and it came down to them wanting the ball more, so we had to work extremely hard to get the game back on our terms."
The Blues worked their way back into the contest following Brown's quarter-time address and methodically pulled away from the Magpies to round out a 41-point win.
Brown was most impressed with the five-goal to one-third term.
"It was a funny game because they deserved to be closer than they were by the end of it, but in saying that, we had some good patches as well, especially in the third term kicking against a slight breeze," Brown said.
"Our big blokes got to work around the contest, and Hayden Geddes and Harry Forrest did a ripping job on Jarrod Fitzpatrick.
"We also got our running patterns going out of the backline, which created plenty of space in the second half."
NCFL leading goalkicker Sam Dunstan was once again the star of the show for the Blues, nailing eight of his sides 13 majors.
Throughout the season, it has been Dunstan or bust for the Blues and while the goalkicking spread might suggest that again on Saturday, Brown was pleased with how his forward group worked as a whole.
"Our forwards worked well together," Brown said.
"With a lot of unavailability, it's not a good idea to have too much structure, so the boys got a bit of freedom but still went about their business."
Nonetheless, Brown lauded his superstar big man.
"You don't see many people read the ball as well as he does," he said.
"A lot of forwards might kick you four or five, but he's such a beautiful kick that he always takes his chances and that gets him big bags.
"It helps with Trent Grant sitting in front of him at centre-half-forward.
"Trent is opening up a lot of space for him, and the delivery is starting to be where he wants it because the boys are now used to his patterns."
On a dower note, for the Blues, Kieran Bell adds his name to an already bad injury list with a significant hamstring concern.
Elsewhere in NCFL round 13 action Sea Lake-Nandaly made it 12-0 in its top-of-the-table clash with Nullawil.
The 27-point victory came without former AFL player Joshua Jenkins in the lineup.
The Maroons dropped from second to fourth.
Meanwhile, Charlton continued its impressive form making it two wins from three after beating St Arnaud by 34 points, and the Bulls got over the line against a gallant Wycheproof-Narraport by 23 points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.