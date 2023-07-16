Bendigo Advertiser
Another big bag for Dunstan in Donald's comfortable win over Boort

By Nathan Spicer
July 16 2023 - 1:00pm
Sam Dunstan has taken his season goals tally to 57 after another big bag against Boort on Saturday. Picture by Blake Lee
Donald has survived a slow start against Boort to reclaim third spot on the ladder and set up a blockbuster NCFL Grand Final rematch against Birchip-Watchem next week.

