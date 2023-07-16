Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Sharp sparks Strathfieldsaye with 11-goal haul against Magpies

By Richard Jones
July 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Sharp kicked 11 goals for Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Lachlan Sharp kicked 11 goals for Strathfieldsaye on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

Strathfieldsay bounced back onto the BFNL senior football winners' list with a 70-point victory over a courageous Castlemaine on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.