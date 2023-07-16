Strathfieldsay bounced back onto the BFNL senior football winners' list with a 70-point victory over a courageous Castlemaine on Saturday.
And at his favourite Tannery Lane oval Storm spearhead Lachlan Sharp booted 11 goals to take his personal tally of 10 or more majors in BFNL matches to 21 in all.
Sharp's total number of goals has soared into the 860s. But it wasn't all one-way traffic.
The hard-battling Magpies outscored the Storm 5.4 to four goals in a gripping last quarter with key forward Riley Pedretti nailing three majors.
But they'd conceded too hefty a start to the Storm, as the home side ran out 22.7 (139) to 10.9 (69) winners.
The Storm bounced out to a strong start, drilling five goals at the Sheepwash Creek end with Malik Gordon starting the day with a major in the opening 60 seconds.
The Magpies managed just one major in the first term and Sharp didn't begin his goal-scoring spree until the 23rd minute.
But with running midfielders Riley Wilson and Daniel Clohesy on top around the stoppages Strathfieldsaye added seven goals to three in the second quarter.
James Schishka started the Storm's spree, with Bode Stevens' set shot sailing through also, although John Watson and Brad Keogh replied for the Maine as half-time loomed.
Sharp pulled in a contested, one-armed mark to drill his fifth major and ran off to the interchange bench straight after.
Bailey Henderson and Matt Filo had done a power of work around the stoppages yet the Magpies still trailed by eight goals at the long break.
The Storm ensured that the four, premiership points would be theirs with a six-goal-to-one third term as
Lachlan Bonney, Lachlan Gill and Bode Stevens made no mistakes from set shots at the Sheepwash Creek end.
The only Castlemaine reply had come from the boot of John Watson, who'd collected a loose ball in the Tannery Lane end goal square to snap his second major for the day.
Sharp's individual tally had risen to eight by the last change with a set shot from the coaches' box flank at the Creek end one of his best for the afternoon.
The Storm defence, with Luke Webb prominent, had stifled the Magpies, but then the visitors had their best term as the match wound down.
Pedretti started off with a major to cap off a big mark just outside the Creek end goal square, followed up by another accurate shot from a little further out.
The Storm's answer didn't come until the 11-minute mark when Riley Wilson was on target, but Sharp hadn't finished yet.
Shepherded by Bonney the ace Storm spearhead sent a reverse check-side shot through the Tannery Lane end big sticks and then collected a pass from Schishka to drill his tenth.
Bailey Henderson and Pedretti replied for the Magpies, but the match's last major belonged to Sharp as he pulled in a Brady Hore pass to land his 11th from the clubrooms flank.
