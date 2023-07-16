Mike Lilley, a volunteer at the Bendigo Repair Cafe, is a "fixer by nature".
"Idle hands lead me into trouble," Mr Lilley said.
Joining the cafe's volunteers around four months ago after a life-long love of fixing, Mr Lilley has a new workshop - with the cafe officially opening a Share and Repair shed in their new, permanent Garsed Street digs.
The repair group has had many iterations, once operating on a third-Saturday-of-the-month basis from the Good Loaf and then in no more than a workman's cupboard which now rests against the shed's wall.
With it's new much larger Garsed street locale, members look to canvas a number of new community driven offerings.
Among them, a tool library, intended to loan out those tools you might use "once in a blue moon", a retail space, and an extended "Food Is Free" and "Useful Bin" offering in exchange for donations.
"We're now a lot bigger than a cupboard," repair shed co-convener, Elsie L'Huillier, said.
As much as sustainability is at the centre of the cafe's operations, member Michelle Pollard said there was something satisfying about attaching a lifeline to an item someone might thought was gone for good.
"This place really gives people the opportunity to bring their item they thought was not going to ever work again and have it fixed," Ms Pollard said.
"And people get so excited by that."
Mayor Andrea Metcalf, with a broken food processor in hand, officiated the opening, while dropping off the appliance to be repaired.
Support for the shed stems from the City of Greater Bendigo through its circular economy program, as well as the Bendigo Sustainability Group.
Cr Metcalf said the City of Greater Bendigo council were proud to pay the majority of the repair shed's rent, and pledged ongoing support to continue the group's running.
For volunteer Mr Lilley, feeding his fixer personality is one asset of the group, but there was another element which kept him returning.
"Everyone in at the cafe in general is warm, friendly, welcoming," he said.
"To walk in and be introduced to this sort of community, it makes you feel part of something."
Repair Cafe operates every Thursday and first and third Saturday of the month, where you'll also find The Useful Bin and Food is Free table from 10.00am - 1.00pm.
