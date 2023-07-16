LVFNL RD 14: 13 more goals has Grenfell in sight of second ton

STAR Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell is closing in on a century of goals for the second season in a row after booting 13 in the Panthers' Loddon Valley league win over Calivil United on Saturday.
Grenfell - who has recommitted with the Panthers for next season - took his season tally to 94 as Marong for the seventh game in a row won by more than 100 points.
This time the margin was 127 points, with the Panthers prevailing 26.13 (169) to 6.6 (42) at home for their 27th-consecutive win.
Of Grenfell's 94 goals, 61 have come in the past seven games, including three double-figure hauls.
While the final margin finished beyond 20 goals, Marong coach Linton Jacobs said his side was made to work particularly hard in the first half by the Demons.
"We were a bit sluggish early, but that was in part due to Calivil's pressure... they were very physical today," Jacobs said.
"Calivil had a red-hot crack and it took us a bit of time to get going and settle.
"It was a really congested game today, but we were able to find away to break it open in the second half.
"We were able to get on top in the stoppages and get the ball out to our runners and set up some good looks inside 50."
While Grenfell was the most dominant presence on the field, Lachlan Lee continued his consistent season for the Panthers to also be a standout.
"Lachie is another of our kids who just keeps getting better," Jacobs said.
"He is getting a lot more midfield time this year and gives us a lot of run and burst from stoppage.
"It's great to see Lachie and our other young kids playing well."
While beaten, Calivil United's six goals was a vastly improved return by the Demons, who had managed just a total of three in their previous four games against Marong.
Jack Maher, Cody Thompson and coach Anthony Dennis led the best for the Demons, who had six individual goalkickers.
Having one stage been 1-8, Mitiamo has now strung together three wins in a row and, while it's very much a long-shot, remains a mathematical chance of playing finals.
The Superoos backed up their wins over Inglewood and Maiden Gully YCW the previous fortnight with a 48-point victory over Newbridge.
A six-goal to one first quarter set the Superoos on the path to their 13.16 (94) to 6.10 (46) win at Newbridge.
The Superoos later closed the game out with five goals to one in the final term.
"It was a good team effort today; we started the game well and the boys brought good contest and pressure," Mitiamo coach Jon Varcoe said.
"With the opportunities we had in the first quarter we didn't quite finish off as well as we could have (6.7).
"It was fairly even across the middle two quarters and we then played a strong last quarter and pleasingly, we took our opportunities inside 50 (5.0)."
Four of the Superoos' experienced players in Doug Thomas, Andrew Cussen, skipper Luke Lougoon and vice-captain Ross Turner led the best for the visitors.
Cussen, Kobe Galvin and Jay Reynolds kicked three goals apiece for Mitiamo in its eighth-consecutive win over the Maroons.
Midfielder Thomas has had a huge impact for the Maroons over the past three games following the delayed start to his season.
"He's that extra inside bull, experienced midfielder for us, but we've also got our young guys getting confidence at the level in terms of the physical side of the game," Varcoe said.
"It has been 22 contributors over the past three weeks."
Caleb Argus (three) was the only multiple goalkicker for the Maroons, whose best were led by Caleb Argus and Angus Fortune.
Pyramid Hill bounced back from its shocker against Marong the previous week to beat Bridgewater by 89 points.
After being held to just four behinds against the Panthers Pyramid Hill kicked 16 goals in its 16.16 (112) to 3.5 (23) victory at Bridgewater.
"I suppose after a result like last week it can go either way... guys can either put their heads down or jump back on board and respond," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"Everyone owned what happened last week in terms of our deficiencies and we focused in on what we needed to fix.
"We were a bit sluggish in the first quarter, but after that we were able to control the game and lock the ball in our forward 50.
"We didn't quite get the scoreboard recognition in the first half, but the second half was much better."
The Bulldogs led by 21 points at half-time, 4.10 to 2.1, before kicking a far more efficient 12.4 in the second half to blow the game open.
Jesse Sheahan (five) and Seb Relouw (three) combined for eight of the 16 goals for the Bulldogs to both feature among the best players.
The Bulldogs lost Scott Mann to concussion and forward Bailey George suffered a shoulder injury.
The loss was the third in a row for the Mean Machine, which was best served by backmen Jack Symons and James Naughton.
"I don't think the scoreboard was a reflection of the game. We were very young today with a couple of debutantes (Cale Woodhatch and Declan Maher) and I thought the group hung in really well," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"Pyramid had a lot of inside 50s and I thought for the first three quarters in particular our defenders held up really well.
"When we went forward we just couldn't execute, which is where we fell down."
Inglewood moved a step closer to guaranteeing its first finals berth since 2003 with a 47-point win over Maiden Gully YCW.
The Blues won 14.12 (96) to 7.7 (49) at Maiden Gully YCW and with four rounds to go are 12 points - plus percentage - inside the top five.
Saturday's win was set up in the first half. The Blues led by 47 points at the main break, 10.3 to 2.4, before both teams kicked 33 points in the second half.
"Our second quarter (6.2 to 1.1) was as good as we've played for the past six weeks and it was good to get some reward for effort," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"We were 47 points up at half-time and won the game by 47 points... it would have been good to go on and win the game by a bit more, but in saying that, we're not going to be disappointed with an eight-goal win."
Keelan Payne was a strong focal point kicking six goals for the Blues, whose best was wingman Cody Wright against his former team.
The defeat was the seventh loss in a row for the Eagles, who had forward Brandon Dimech kick four of their seven goals, while assistant coach Tyler Miles was named best.
