A ferocious Gisborne outfit has put in its best performance of the season, smashing Eaglehawk on its own turf 15.11 (101) to 9.5 (59).
The victory gives the Bulldogs a faint waft of the BFNL finals sitting at 5-7 and with Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton to come in the next fortnight.
Bulldogs coach Brad Fox was thrilled with his side's performance but said his boys aren't getting ahead of themselves.
"I was so proud of the way the guys applied themselves," Fox said.
"You'd love to bottle the feeling you get after a win like this, but the interesting thing from the players was there was no over-the-top celebration.
"It was more a feeling of we had a plan, stuck to it and executed."
The Bulldogs' pressure was frantic from the first bounce, making a quality Hawks outfit look average.
The Hawks struggled to exit their defensive 50 all day as the Bulldogs hunted the ball carrier like their season depended on it - which it did.
"It's the best pressure we've sustained across four quarters," Fox said.
"We've had spurts of that level this season, but today the boys were magnificent and brought it for all but about two minutes of the game."
Heading into the match as the two best-contested footy-ranked sides in the BFNL, the battle in the middle would always decide the contest.
But just how comprehensively the likes of Bradley Bernacki, Seb Bell-Bartels and Flynn Lakey won that engagement against the seasoned Hawks midfield was a shock.
Fox said his midfield brigade has been looking to add extra dimensions to its game.
"We're pretty good on the inside, but we've been taking our time to get better at the one percenters," he said.
"We worked really hard on it this week, and it worked for us in all thirds of the ground."
Hawks coach Travis Matheson admitted his side lost the game in the guts.
"To put the performance down to one area, we lost the stoppages quite convincingly," Matheson said.
"There were patches where we looked like we'd be getting some ascendency, and then they'd go get a quick reply.
"The defensive pressure they brought didn't allow us to move the ball with any consistency or speed.
"Putting it simply, we got beaten by a good side today who looked every bit like the reigning premiers."
Premiership midfielder Bernacki recommitted to the Bulldogs full-time throughout the week after spending the first half of the season in Essendon's VFL program and showed why when at his best, he is arguably the best player in the league.
Bernacki's poise at stoppage and decision-making going inside 50 was the last piece of the puzzle needed for the Bulldogs' midfield, which already had plenty of grunt.
He'll also be more than a handful for defenders in the back third of 2023, with Fox swinging him forward in the last quarter, where he kicked three of his four goals for the day.
"We alternated Brad (Bernacki) between midfield and forward to give us different looks around the ball and keep the opposition on its toes," Fox said.
"It's great to have him back, and he gives the rest of the boys so much confidence with his ability to get first hands on the ball and release in an instant to a teammate in space."
The Hawks were undermanned in their defence, however, with the only familiar face down there being Dylan Hanley.
"We had six of our back seven not playing, so none of the guys down there on Saturday had played much in defence this season," Matheson said.
"We knew it was an area we'd have to find a different way to get through, and I patted a couple of the boys on the back like Jack Thompson and Samuel O'Shannessy, who showed plenty in those roles."
Key forward Darcy Richards was a late out due to personal reasons leaving the Hawks without a key exit target down the line, which proved costly.
Lewin Davis looked the only man likely in attack for the Hawks, and he can hold his head high, ending with four majors.
The heart-warming moment of the day went to Tom Cassidy in the third term, who kicked a goal in his first senior game for the Bulldogs since 2017.
The Hawks should bounce back next week against Castlemaine.
