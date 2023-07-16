Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne keeps its season alive with comprehensive win over Hawks

By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 16 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 10:30am
Macklan Lord played a big part in the Bulldogs win at Eaglehawk on Saturday being voted amongst his sides best. Picture by Darren Howe
A ferocious Gisborne outfit has put in its best performance of the season, smashing Eaglehawk on its own turf 15.11 (101) to 9.5 (59).

Sports Journalist

