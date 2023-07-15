Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Bendigo bike store break-in, e-bike worth thousands taken

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police tape around the site of the burglary. Picture by Kieran Iles
Police tape around the site of the burglary. Picture by Kieran Iles

A burglary where a $9000 e-bike was taken from a Bendigo bike store, leaving smashed glass and bricks littered across a city footpath, is being investigated by police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.