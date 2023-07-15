A burglary where a $9000 e-bike was taken from a Bendigo bike store, leaving smashed glass and bricks littered across a city footpath, is being investigated by police.
Police had cordoned the area where they said the bike was stolen from the Giant Bendigo store on Myers Street, sometime between 6pm on Saturday, July 15 and 6am on Sunday, July 16.
"We're not sure yet whether the offenders have actually got in and around all of the shop or if they smashed the front and grabbed the bike from there," Detective Senior Constable, Ashley Sutton, said.
Detective Senior Sutton confirmed there was CCTV inside the store, while a stock take would be held to see if more than one bike was stolen.
Anyone with information surrounding the burglary between Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 is urged to contact Detective Senior Constable Sutton at Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit on (03) 5448 1300.
