ELMORE has made another emphatic statement, dispatching fellow HDFNL premiership aspirant White Hills by 12 goals at Scott Street on Saturday.
The Bloods, who were without injured goal attack Abbey Hromenko for the top two clash, edged a step closer to a perfect home and away season by scoring a 57-45 victory.
They led at every change of end, breaking the game open with a 16-10 second quarter after leading by two goals at quarter time.
Narrowly outscored by one goal in the third term, Elmore put the lid on a decisive win with a 14-9 final term.
The win was not only achieved without the services of Hromenko and Andrea Wilson, out with a long-term injury, but with key players in goal shooter Gabe Richards and Tahnee Cannan coming off illnesses.
As has been the case all season, the Bloods had players step-up to fill the absences or switch positions.
Crucially, Abbey Hay - up from A-reserve - was a key contributor at wing defence, while Cayde Hayes excelled at goal attack alongside Richards, away from her usual midcourt role.
Rapt to have beaten the team most HDFNL netball followers consider as the Bloods' greatest threat for premiership success this season for the second time, co-coach Richards praised her team's versatility.
"We just consistently played really well," she said.
"We have got so many good players who can play all over the court, so whatever combinations they threw at us, we just had to stick to our game and I thought we did a really good job of doing that.
"We've played virtually with seven players all season and just pulled up from A-res when we've needed to fill in.
"When we lost Abbey (Hromenko), we needed one of the A-grade girls to fill in, so Abbey Hay played a full game in wing defence and was awesome.
"She played such a tough game .... took some pretty big hits, but just got back up and kept going.
"You know every time she steps on the court you are going to get 100 per cent effort. That's what we love about her and we have no hesitation pulling her up to play A-grade."
Deep in defence, Cannan and Ellie Laffy combined well against a rotating cast of shooters, while Chloe Whitfield's exceptional feeding into the circle and Maddy Keating's energy at centre were other key features of the win.
Richards made special mention of the selfless Hayes, who has proved to be one of the Bloods' most adaptable players this season.
"Cayde has been great all year at taking on whatever challenge we have thrown at her," she said.
"She played centre for a bit because we have been without Moppy (Wilson) and now she has been thrown into goal attack.
"She takes every challenge full on and you would never hesitate to throw her into any position knowing she would try her guts out."
With 12 straight wins on the board, Elmore will head into next weekend's clash against Heathcote with even more confidence.
White Hills, which lost for only the second time this year, will be aiming to rebound against Mount Pleasant.
Meanwhile, next weekend's bye might be coming at the wrong time for Huntly, which has built some serious momentum through three straight wins.
The Hawks added the scalp of North Bendigo to those of Lockington-Bamawm United and Mount Pleasant over the last three weeks with a six goal win at Huntly.
A 53-47 triumph ensured the Hawks retained the Hayes-Simpson Cup, which is up for grabs once a season between the two clubs.
Hawks coach Kym Bell praised a composed performance by her players.
"We were basically in front for most of the game, but they really challenged us at times," she said.
"We just kept our heads and retained possession. It was a great team effort.
"Confidence is a nice thing. When you get a couple of wins, the players start to feel they can do it and they are playing some really good netball at the moment.
"We basically kept the same seven (players) all day, but they just kept working and building and got the reward for their effort."
The Hawks' fourth win this season was well led by in-form goal shooter Brianna Burt and goal defence Erin Scott.
"It's probably the best I have seen Bri play. It's been coming, but it really clicked for her today," Bell said.
"We had to move Erin to goal defence once we got all our injuries, but she's a fantastic player. Lots of grit and lots of determination.
"She's definitely someone you'd want on your team."
Another feature of the win was the accuracy of goal attack Ash Sherlock.
Huntly will have the bye before returning to action on July 29 at Colbinabbin.
North Bendigo will play the Grasshoppers next week.
At Gunbower, Mount Pleasant took advantage of Heathcote's inactivity due to the bye to reclaim fourth spot following a 64-44 win over Leitchville-Gunbower.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blues, who had lost to North Bendigo by five goals, Huntly by three and Colbinabbin by eight.
Colbinabbin has all but sealed the double chance following its 78-37 win over Lockington-Bamawm United.
Well known for their strong finishes, the Grasshoppers again came up with a big final quarter, scoring 23 goals.
