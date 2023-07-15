THERE was no change in the pecking order, as the Loddon Valley league's top four teams all scored wins on Saturday.
In terms of degree of difficulty, Mitiamo's was the most conspicuous, coming against fifth-placed Newbridge by 25 goals.
Third-placed Pyramid Hill shrugged off a determined Bridgewater (sixth) to win 53-44 at Bridgewater.
Second-placed Marong took care of Calivil United (seventh) 82-44, while top-side Maiden Gully YCW notched up its 11th win from 12 games with an impressive 89-30 victory over Inglewood.
At Riverside Park, Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson praised a genuine all-round team effort from the Superoos in their emphatic 63-38 win over the Maroons.
"It was really tough to pick best players ... a real team effort. Everyone played their part," she said.
"Emma Pay ended up being our best. She had been playing wing defence, but she hurt her ankle a few weeks ago and has been playing in wing attack.
"She really got things together today. Her passes and her driving were on-song.
"And Abbey Battersby was second best down in defence."
Midcourter Amelia Ludeman was another standout for Mitiamo, continuing her stellar season.
The win was the Superoos' sixth from their last seven contests. The only blemish in that time came in a round 12 loss to Maiden Gully YCW by nine goals.
As they did at the end of the first round of matches, the Superoos will be looking to climb their way back into the top three by season's end and earn themselves the double chance.
"With all our byes and weeks off out of the way, it's time for us to build momentum," Wilson said.
"I wasn't surprised at all by the result. I have full confidence in what my girls can do and they are only growing.
"The second quarter we had a 21-goal quarter and that really set us up."
The Superoos will play two of their remaining four games against teams in the five, starting with Pyramid Hill next weekend. They also have Marong in round 18.
They will be hoping to regain Sarah Bateman and Alicia Hay in the coming weeks.
At Malone Park, Marong coach Sue Borserio praised a complete team performance in a 38-goal win over Calivil United.
The charge was led by best on court Tess Teggelove at goal attack and Tracey O'Donnell at goal defence.
Borserio was particularly impressed with the Panthers work-rate and team work in defence.
"Our new defence is starting to really build with the dynamic duo of Laurel Prowse and Tracey O'Donnell and the experience and guidance they are sharing with new to the role Mia McCrann-Peters, who again top scored in the game for rebounds," she said.
"It's a genuine positive feel and every player is contributing to the scoreline.
"Our midcourt was again dominant and pinpoint in their creative play into the shooters."
A highlight for Borserio and the Panthers was having young gun Lexi Brennan take to the court for her first A-grade game at the club, at age 15.
"Lexi jumped into wing defence for the last quarter and performed wonderfully," the coach said.
"Lexi and another four or five junior players from the 17-and-unders train with our A-grade group every week after they complete their junior training.
"It was great to reward her for her dedication and it's a credit to her junior coach Britt Shannon, who has taught her players many vital netball skills."
The Panthers, whose current winning streak stands at four, continue to hold down second spot on percentage from Pyramid Hill, with Mitiamo just two points behind the Panthers and Bulldogs.
Round 15: Pyramid Hill v Mitiamo; Newbridge v Maiden Gully YCW; Calivil United v Bridgewater; Bears Lagoon-Serpentine v Marong; Inglewood bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.